Jackson LaCombe’s Latest Climb

But if you ask LaCombe about his reaction to the reaction of the April 24 highlight, the Minnesota native keeps it California cool.

“I did see it,” he says, “but I try not to go on social when it’s too much.”

With the way he’s been playing, LaCombe may be taking an extended social sabbatical in the near future.

One week and one series into the postseason, LaCombe has arrived. Although none of this is new to his teammates, his coaches or ardent Ducks fans.

“I don’t think it’s much of a surprise to anyone in the organization for that matter,” Jacob Trouba said of his defensive partner. “Since I’ve gotten here, he’s steadily grown into the player he is. Everyone’s seen it, and he’s been our guy here that’s really driven the bus on the backend of this year for our team.”

LaCombe finished the First Round series with nine total points (1-8=9), leads the playoffs in assists and set the team’s franchise record for Round 1 points and assists by a defenseman.

“It’s been a ton of fun for me,” LaCombe said of his first foray into the playoffs. “The games ramp up, so I’ve been playing a tighter style. And we’re playing for each other, so it’s been fun.”

“He’s got all the tools and shown he’s had all the tools to play in big situations and lead our team,” Trouba added. “Offensively, defensively, he does it all.”

As Trouba noted, the do-it-all defenseman has a penchant for offensive skills as well. After all, the former forward noted seeing the defense through the eyes of an offensive player has been an effective part of his game.

“[Playing forward] was a long time ago, but it’s been huge,” LaCombe says. “I think a lot of those kinds of skills and instincts I picked up when I played forward, I’ve kept on defense. I think some of the reads, you can tell not necessarily what they’re going to do, but you have a feel for their shift here or shift there, so I think it definitely helps.”

“I think he’s got a good feel for it,” head coach Joel Quenneville said of LaCombe’s game. “Very quiet about how he goes about his business and plays that type of game. Very patient, very relaxed. Next thing you know he’s skating up ice, like he’s not even moving and effortlessly goes by people.”