Jackson LaCombe’s Latest Climb

The Ducks defenseman’s game has taken flight to new heights during the playoffs, but he’s looking for more

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By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

“Pure wizardry.”

“I’m still thinking about this.”

“Ridiculous defensive IQ.”

“MY GOATED OLYMPIAN D-MAN.”

Whether you’re Paul Bissonnette or one of the many social media users who commented on the highlight of Jackson LaCombe’s goal-saving defensive play on Edmonton Oiler captain Connor McDavid in Game 3 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, one thing’s for certain: It was the stick swing heard ‘round the league.

But if you ask LaCombe about his reaction to the reaction of the April 24 highlight, the Minnesota native keeps it California cool.

“I did see it,” he says, “but I try not to go on social when it’s too much.”

With the way he’s been playing, LaCombe may be taking an extended social sabbatical in the near future.

One week and one series into the postseason, LaCombe has arrived. Although none of this is new to his teammates, his coaches or ardent Ducks fans.

“I don’t think it’s much of a surprise to anyone in the organization for that matter,” Jacob Trouba said of his defensive partner. “Since I’ve gotten here, he’s steadily grown into the player he is. Everyone’s seen it, and he’s been our guy here that’s really driven the bus on the backend of this year for our team.”

LaCombe finished the First Round series with nine total points (1-8=9), leads the playoffs in assists and set the team’s franchise record for Round 1 points and assists by a defenseman.

“It’s been a ton of fun for me,” LaCombe said of his first foray into the playoffs. “The games ramp up, so I’ve been playing a tighter style. And we’re playing for each other, so it’s been fun.”

“He’s got all the tools and shown he’s had all the tools to play in big situations and lead our team,” Trouba added. “Offensively, defensively, he does it all.”

As Trouba noted, the do-it-all defenseman has a penchant for offensive skills as well. After all, the former forward noted seeing the defense through the eyes of an offensive player has been an effective part of his game.

“[Playing forward] was a long time ago, but it’s been huge,” LaCombe says. “I think a lot of those kinds of skills and instincts I picked up when I played forward, I’ve kept on defense. I think some of the reads, you can tell not necessarily what they’re going to do, but you have a feel for their shift here or shift there, so I think it definitely helps.”

“I think he’s got a good feel for it,” head coach Joel Quenneville said of LaCombe’s game. “Very quiet about how he goes about his business and plays that type of game. Very patient, very relaxed. Next thing you know he’s skating up ice, like he’s not even moving and effortlessly goes by people.”

Though the playoffs have upped his game, LaCombe has been performing at this high of a level all season long, as the former 2019 second round pick of Anaheim is coming off his best year as a pro.

He set new single-season career highs in points and assists (10-48=58) and led all Ducks defensemen in those categories. He was part of Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics and although he didn’t see any ice time, after he returned to Anaheim, he led all NHL defensemen in primary assists (11) until the season’s end.

The national audience is now privy to what’s been brewing in SoCal for quite some time. In October, the homegrown Duck signed an eight-year contract extension tying him to Orange Country for the long-term.

Though he’s still young, he’s had a front-row seat to the franchise’s turnaround, becoming an integral part in the process.

“The last two years were tough, not winning a lot of games,” he said. “You never want to be in that situation. It’s a lot more fun playing in the playoffs and winning hockey games. It means a lot to us and the fans, too.”

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“I think he’s got a good feel for it. Very quiet about how he goes about his business and plays that type of game. Very patient, very relaxed. Next thing you know he’s skating up ice, like he’s not even moving and effortlessly goes by people.”

He credits his new head coach with making an immediate impact this season.

“Q [Joel Quenneville] is such a positive guy. I think he realizes our strengths and uses them well, so he’s been huge for us. It sounds funny, but he really rewards winning. He emphasizes having fun with winning and competing, so I think when we’re doing that, it makes you want to win that much more.”

Starting tonight, the Ducks’ next phase of the postseason begins against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Second Round and another high-end talent in Jack Eichel.

While the country is waiting to see what highlight may appear next on social, ever the consummate teammate, LaCombe is looking forward to more competing and hopefully, more winning, as a team.

“Obviously, our goal is to keep winning,” he said. “Win as many hockey games as you can. We just have to move on right away and get ready for Game 1. There’s no secrets here.”

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