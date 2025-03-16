Preview: Ducks Open Road Trip Tonight with Rematch vs. Blues

The Ducks will kick off a three-game road trip with a trip to the Show-Me State, tonight facing off with the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Tonight's game, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. PT, will instead begin at 5 p.m. PT as a result of Blues travel issues last night in Minnesota.

The Ducks begin the trip looking to build on a 2-1 win over the Predators Friday night at Honda Center, a stingy defense effort backstopped by Lukas Dostal's 28 saves and goals by Troy Terry and Alex Killorn.

"You could tell right away it was going to be gritty," Terry said. "It felt like we were trying to get each other going and were maybe a little disjointed. We tried to just limit their opportunities. We weren't as sharp with the puck, but we hung in there. And I can't not mention Dostal. He was unbelievable."