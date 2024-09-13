Preview: Ducks Open 2024 Rookie Faceoff Tournament vs. Avs

The Ducks will kick off the 2024 Rookie Faceoff tournament today in LA, taking on the Colorado Avalanche at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

A live stream of today's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL/Ducks app shortly prior to puck drop.

Anaheim's roster features three prospects who have already made their NHL debut in Tristan Luneau (1-2=3 points in seven games), Sam Colangelo (one goal in three games) and Cutter Gauthier (one assist in one game).

The roster also boasts 19 Anaheim draft selections, including three first-round picks: Beckett Sennecke (third overall in 2024), Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall in 2022, by Philadelphia) and Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022). Five of Anaheim’s nine 2024 NHL Draft selections will participate, plus two trade acquisitions, two free agent signings and six camp invitations.

In total, 14 players on the club’s Rookie Faceoff roster played for Anaheim in the 2023 tournament, hosted by Vegas, with nine players also suiting up for the San Diego Gulls in 2023-24.

The team will be led by San Diego's full coaching staff, including Head Coach Matt McIlvane, Assistant Coaches Dave Barr and Kris Sparre, and Goaltending Coach Jeff Glass.

The Ducks prospects will play three games in four days before training camp opens next week at Great Park Ice, battling with the San Jose Sharks (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.) and Los Angeles Kings (Monday, 3:30 p.m.).