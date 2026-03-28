PREVIEW:Ducks-Oilers Face Off in Pacific Division Showdown

The Ducks (41-27-4) head to Edmonton to take on the Oilers (36-28-9) in a rare day game.

Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. PT and will air on FOX 11 and Victory+.

Anaheim got its fourth win in a row on Thursday with a 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Mikael Granlund scored all three goals in the win, which gave him seven goals in the last four games. The overtime score came with one second left on the clock, giving him a hat trick, which made him the second player in Ducks history to score multiple hat tricks in his first season with the team, following Teemu Selanne (2 in 1995-96).

“It feels good, I guess I’ll just keep shooting as long as this lasts,” Granlund said. “The pucks are just going in right now, so obviously it’s a good feeling.”

With the overtime win, the Ducks are 17-4 in games decided in extra time, good for the most victories in the league.

The win was another comeback victory for Anaheim, once again proving that when this team gets down, they’re rarely ever out of it. With that said, Granlund noted with postseason hockey right around the corner, starting faster will be of the essence for this group.

“There’s easier ways to find a way to win a game, but that’s how it’s been,” he said. “I think we need to try to get better starts and score the first goal. We know in the playoffs that’s going to be really important.”

The win also gave Anaheim a five-point advantage over Edmonton, making today’s game critical in Pacific Division standings.

The Oilers are on a two-game winning streak of their own, with their most recent win coming on Thursday against the Golden Knights in OT.

This is the third and final meeting between the teams this regular season. The Ducks and Oilers have split the season series so far, with Anaheim notching the most recent win in late February.