PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Rebound in Game 4

The Ducks (1-2) are hoping to turn things around and even the series against the Golden Knights (2-1) in Sunday’s tilt at Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will air nationally on ESPN.

Anaheim fell 6-2 to Vegas on Friday, a game the team is quickly looking to put behind them.

“It wasn't a great start," Alex Killorn said. "They score in the first five minutes and then they get a PK goal and then that goal on the power play with five seconds left. It's tough to win a game when you put yourself in spots like that.”

“There's a lesson to take out of today's game, and it's only going to get harder every single game," head coach Joel Quenneville said. "Let's get ready to go to war.”

Per Quenneville, Drew Helleson (undisclosed) is out tonight and is day-to-day while Radko Gudas (lower-body) called himself a game-time decision.

As for Vegas, head coach John Tortorella said captain Mark Stone, who left Game 3, will miss tonight’s game. Brandon Saad will replace Stone in the lineup.

On the flip side, Lukas Dostal will return to the net and Mason McTavish will return to the lineup for Anaheim.

McTavish said he’s “ready to go” and added his group is looking to give Dostal more help as their sights are set on rebounding tonight.

“He’s been so good all year,” McTavish said of his goaltender. “Obviously, we know the kind of goalie he is. We have so much confidence in him. He’s bailed us out so many times and always comes back stronger so I’m excited to see his game today.”

Moving forward, the Ducks are looking to match Vegas’ energy from the get-go and that includes being more aggressive on the power play. Vegas’ penalty kill has been lethal this postseason, killing 21 consecutive power plays in six-straight beginning with Game 3 vs Utah in the First Round.

“I think we just gotta look to shoot more, especially maybe from the top, too, get some one-timers and some better screens,” McTavish added. “But I think the biggest thing is getting those second chances. I think we’re doing a really good job of getting in there and getting set up and getting a shot, but just to stay in that pressure and tire (Vegas) out, that’s when power plays really open up and you can score more.”