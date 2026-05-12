PREVIEW: Ducks in Vegas for Pivotal Game 5

The Ducks (2-2) take a tied series back to Vegas (2-2) for Game 5 of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will air nationally on ESPN.

Anaheim rebounded from Friday’s loss beating Vegas 4-3 while improving to 4-0 after a loss in the playoffs.

Cutter Gauthier became the first player in franchise history to notch a three-assist game in the postseason. Beckett Sennecke had a goal in the win, good for his third score in as many contests.

The team also scored their first power play goals of the series, ending Vegas’ run of killing off 21 consecutive penalties.

Sunday’s game had big implications, as getting to 2-2 or falling to 1-3 could very much change the trajectory of the vibe of the team; however, getting the win was critical, and Troy Terry said drawing on past experience from the regular season helped them when they needed it most.

“I think it was probably the first time our backs were really against the wall,” Terry said. “No matter what the situation’s been, I’ve loved how we’ve responded. I thought we did that for the most part in the regular season … Whether we’re losing in games, whatever the case is, it feels like we just have an ability to respond and that’s what’s been awesome the whole playoffs.”

Tonight, the Ducks have an opportunity to take the lead for the first time in this series. Terry said he’s learned a lot through his first 10 playoff games and noted how one’s mental fortitude gets tested in the quest for the Cup.

“You can almost exhaust yourself mentally just like, ‘Oh, we’re the best team in the NHL right now. We just beat Vegas,’ and then all of a sudden you lose by four,” he said. “So just trying mentally and physically to stay a little even keel.”

This morning, the NHL announced Pat Verbeek as a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. While this is Verbeek’s first nomination, it’s the second time a GM of the Ducks has earned the nod.

The former two-time Stanley Cup Champion has seen the fruits of his labor blossom in his fifth season as the team made the playoffs for the first time in eight years and had double digit point increases in back-to-back seasons.