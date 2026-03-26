PREVIEW: Ducks in Calgary Looking to Make It Four Straight

The Ducks (40-27-4) continue their Pacific Division road trip in Calgary to take on the Flames (30-24-7).

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Anaheim got its third win in a row on Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over Vancouver. Highlights from the game included Mason McTavish scoring his first goal in 15 games while John Calrson had three points and Mikael Granlund scored twice.

“Well, we weren't behind (late),” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Certainly, it was pretty hectic there in the last part of the game. We do some things to change the momentum of a game that we have it. We're doing the right things, and then we try things that don't lead to success, and we get them excited, and they score, and all of a sudden, it's another ball game. We got to play the full 60, it seems like night and night out, but I thought we hung in there at the end and did a good job.”

The win moved the Ducks into a five-point advantage over the Oilers in the Pacific Division and gave the team their first 40-win season since 2017-2018 (44 wins).

Part of the team’s success this season has been due to the performance of Beckett Sennecke, who leads all rookies with 55 points on the year and shared what it’s like being part of a Ducks group that’s on the come up.

“From what I saw, this has been a good team since training camp,” Sennecke mentioned. “The biggest thing is that we have that belief in ourselves that we’re never out of a game and it shows based on our results.”

While Calgary is seventh in the division, the team is on a four-game winning streak. Three out of the four consecutive wins have come in overtime/shootouts.

Tonight’s game marks the Ducks playing against a familiar friend turned foe in Ryan Strome for the first time since the forward was traded to Calgary at the deadline.

McTavish called Strome “one of the best teammates I’ve had” and shared how Strome was able to be a guiding force for young players like McTavish as they came into the NHL.

“He was unreal,” McTavish said of Strome. “Especially the young guys have an even bigger appreciation for him welcoming us to the league and getting us sorted out early … He was beloved here and we really miss him.”

This is the third of four meetings between these clubs this regular season as the Ducks have won the first two contests. They’ll meet again in Anaheim on Saturday, Apr. 4.

Per Quenneville, Ville Husso will start in the net for Anaheim and Frank Vatrano will return to the lineup.

The team also announced they recalled center Nathan Gaucher from the San Diego Gulls this morning.