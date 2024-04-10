Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned left wing Nikita Nesterenko to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nesterenko, 22 (9/10/01), scored one goal in three appearances with the Ducks this season, his lone goal coming April 7 vs. St. Louis. In 12 career NHL contests with Anaheim, he has scored two goals (2-0=2), including his first NHL goal March 25, 2023 vs. St. Louis.

Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the 6-2, 194-pound forward has scored 15-18=33 points with a +8 rating and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 games as a rookie with San Diego this season. Among Gulls leaders, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native ranks fourth in goals while co-leading the club’s rookies in goals and plus/minus, and was second in points and assists at the time of his recall April 5.