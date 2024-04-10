Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

2023-24_ADHC_RosterUpdates_1920x1080

The Ducks have reassigned left wing Nikita Nesterenko to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). 

Nesterenko, 22 (9/10/01), scored one goal in three appearances with the Ducks this season, his lone goal coming April 7 vs. St. Louis. In 12 career NHL contests with Anaheim, he has scored two goals (2-0=2), including his first NHL goal March 25, 2023 vs. St. Louis. 

Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the 6-2, 194-pound forward has scored 15-18=33 points with a +8 rating and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 games as a rookie with San Diego this season. Among Gulls leaders, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native ranks fourth in goals while co-leading the club’s rookies in goals and plus/minus, and was second in points and assists at the time of his recall April 5.

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Take Control in Third, Down Rival Kings 3-1 in Freeway Face-Off

Preview: Freeway Face-Off Returns to Honda Center as Ducks Host Rival Kings

Recap: Ducks Rally for Third-Period Comeback, Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Blues

Preview: Ducks Host Blues for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center

Recap: Carlsson's Stunning Goal Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Kraken

Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock from AHL San Diego

Vaakanainen Nominated for 2024 Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from San Diego

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's Final Homestand Tonight vs. Kraken

Ducks Prospect Gauthier Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Ducks Sign Wingers Sidorov, Pitre to Entry-Level Contracts

Recap: Ducks Cap Road Trip with Comeback Win, Douse Flames 5-3

Preview: Ducks Cap Northwest Road Trip Tonight in Calgary

Ducks to Host Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend at Great Park Ice & Fivepoint Arena April 4-7

Recap: Zellweger Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Preview: Ducks Visit Vancouver for Battle with First-Place Canucks

Recap: Ducks Can't Contain Oilers in 6-1 Loss

Preview: Ducks Meet Familiar Faces in Saturday Matinee vs. Oilers