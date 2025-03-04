Preview: Ducks Begin Road Back-to-Back Tonight in Edmonton

2024-25_ADHC_Gameday_TWTFB_1920x1080

The Ducks have hit the road for a crucial back-to-back, tonight taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

PUCK DROP: 6 P.M. PT | WHERE TO WATCH | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim heads north of the border looking to shake off a disappointing 6-3 loss to Chicago Saturday night on home ice. The Ducks fell behind in the second period on three Blackhawks goals in a six-minute span and would be unable to spark a comeback in the third despite a two-goal night from center Leo Carlsson.

"It was not a good game from us," captain Radko Gudas said. "We’ve played really good hockey lately. We just turned a lot of pucks over, and [Chicago] is a team that feeds off of turnovers. They’re a great rush team and we just played to their strength and it ended up costing us. All the guys battled, we just made the wrong decisions.

Radko Gudas and Leo Carlsson on Anaheim's 6-3 loss to Chicago

"I thought the end of the second period was our best push. We played with a lot of pace...I think guys battled all the way until the end, we just opened it up a little too much and it ended up costing us another goal."

The loss, just Anaheim's third regulation defeat in the last 12 games, dropped the club to 26-26-7 on the season - still six points back of a Wild Card position.

"At this time of year, we have to get points any way we can," forward Ryan Strome said. "We don't care how they're won or how they're lost...It's about points this time of year. I think there are things we can learn from [Saturday's game]. There's only 23 games left, the runway is running out. We can't afford too many of those.

"But I think it is a learning point for this team. Last year, we had this many points at the end of the season, so I think we're making strides. We're in a position where these games are important, which was our goal. As a group, we have a lot to learn in these last 23 games...We're got learn from it, turn the page and realize how tough of a week we have coming up. And be ready for it."

Anaheim's lineup will get a welcome boost up front as the trip begins with forward Trevor Zegras back from a three-game suspension. The 23-year-old skated in his usual spot at Monday's practice, left wing alongside Carlsson and Alex Killorn.

Zegras returns to action for the start of two back-to-back divisional games, a tough test for a Ducks team trying to make up ground in the postseason race. The Oilers enter play Tuesday owning one of the best records in the Western Conference, but just recently ended a five-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

“The last two games we did a much better job of digging in and competing a lot harder," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch told NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg. “[Against Carolina], we were able to keep the puck out of the net with [backup goaltender Calvin Pickard] making some big saves, especially in the third period, where you’ve got a fragile team.

“When you have a lead late in the game and you haven’t won for a while, you tend to shrink. You don’t want to make a mistake. You just end up defending all the time. I think that game will be very important for us to build some confidence.”

With just four days left until the NHL Trade Deadline, Edmonton announced a three-team deal this morning with New Jersey and Boston, acquiring physical centerman Trent Frederic and former Ducks winger Max Jones from the Bruins. The 27-year-old Frederic is currently on injured reserve.

Edmonton (35-21-4, 74 points) sits second in the Pacific Division.

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up With Blackhawks in 6-3 Loss

Preview: Ducks Look to Stay Hot, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Canucks, Inch Closer to Playoff Picture

Ducks to Host Go Orange for Orangewood Night Saturday

Preview: Ducks Host Canucks Amidst Playoff Chase

Ducks Recall Colangelo from AHL San Diego, Place Fabbri on IR

Recap: Rough Third Period Sinks Ducks in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

Preview: Ducks Cap Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Goaltender Husso from Detroit

Zegras Suspended Three Games for Interference in Sunday's Game in Detroit

Recap: Ducks Fight Back to Extend Point Streak, Fall 5-4 in OT to Red Wings

Ducks Recall Dansk from AHL San Diego, Gibson Out Day-to-Day

Preview: Ducks Look to Extend Winning Streak Tonight in Detroit

Recap: Ducks Return from Break with Fourth Straight Win, Down Bruins 3-2 in OT

Preview: Ducks Back from 4 Nations Break, Battle Bruins Tonight in Boston

'They Believe in What They're Doing': Ducks Growth on Display as 4 Nations Break Begins

A Closer Look: Olen Zellweger

Recap: Ducks Keep it Rolling, Down Rival Kings in Shootout for Third Straight Win