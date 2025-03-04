Preview: Ducks Begin Road Back-to-Back Tonight in Edmonton

"I thought the end of the second period was our best push. We played with a lot of pace...I think guys battled all the way until the end, we just opened it up a little too much and it ended up costing us another goal."

The loss, just Anaheim's third regulation defeat in the last 12 games, dropped the club to 26-26-7 on the season - still six points back of a Wild Card position.

"At this time of year, we have to get points any way we can," forward Ryan Strome said. "We don't care how they're won or how they're lost...It's about points this time of year. I think there are things we can learn from [Saturday's game]. There's only 23 games left, the runway is running out. We can't afford too many of those.

"But I think it is a learning point for this team. Last year, we had this many points at the end of the season, so I think we're making strides. We're in a position where these games are important, which was our goal. As a group, we have a lot to learn in these last 23 games...We're got learn from it, turn the page and realize how tough of a week we have coming up. And be ready for it."

Anaheim's lineup will get a welcome boost up front as the trip begins with forward Trevor Zegras back from a three-game suspension. The 23-year-old skated in his usual spot at Monday's practice, left wing alongside Carlsson and Alex Killorn.

Zegras returns to action for the start of two back-to-back divisional games, a tough test for a Ducks team trying to make up ground in the postseason race. The Oilers enter play Tuesday owning one of the best records in the Western Conference, but just recently ended a five-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

“The last two games we did a much better job of digging in and competing a lot harder," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch told NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg. “[Against Carolina], we were able to keep the puck out of the net with [backup goaltender Calvin Pickard] making some big saves, especially in the third period, where you’ve got a fragile team.

“When you have a lead late in the game and you haven’t won for a while, you tend to shrink. You don’t want to make a mistake. You just end up defending all the time. I think that game will be very important for us to build some confidence.”

With just four days left until the NHL Trade Deadline, Edmonton announced a three-team deal this morning with New Jersey and Boston, acquiring physical centerman Trent Frederic and former Ducks winger Max Jones from the Bruins. The 27-year-old Frederic is currently on injured reserve.

Edmonton (35-21-4, 74 points) sits second in the Pacific Division.