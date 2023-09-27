Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

"We're trying to create that hunting mentality," head coach Greg Cronin said postgame. "We forechecked really well and there were tight gaps defensively. I thought we had a lot of chances offensively."

Carrick (2-1=3) and Zellweger led Anaheim offensively with multi-point efforts. Carrick has four points in Anaheim's first two preseason games, while Zellweger now owns three points in four career NHL exhibition appearances.

"He's obviously a very dynamic offensive player," Cronin said of Zellweger. "We're trying to change his value system from being offensive first to being responsible defensively. I thought tonight he was really good. He didn't get beat one-on-one. He was smart when he got involved in the wall battles.

"He's not long and he's not tall, and he's not a big, thick kid, so he has to be cognizant of where he is in these attack lanes to the net. If he can do that and get confidence, his offense is going to continue to grow."