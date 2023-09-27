News Feed

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator
Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will get right back to work on tonight for the second half of a preseason back-to-back, hosting the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM | GET TICKETS

Anaheim improved to 2-0-0 for the 2023 preseason last night with a 4-2 win over the Sharks at SAP Center. The Ducks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to first-period goals from Brett Leason, Sam Carrick and Olen Zellweger, and shut the door in the third to prevent a comeback effort for the hosts.

Watch the goals from Anaheim's 4-2 win in San Jose

"We're trying to create that hunting mentality," head coach Greg Cronin said postgame. "We forechecked really well and there were tight gaps defensively. I thought we had a lot of chances offensively."

Carrick (2-1=3) and Zellweger led Anaheim offensively with multi-point efforts. Carrick has four points in Anaheim's first two preseason games, while Zellweger now owns three points in four career NHL exhibition appearances.

"He's obviously a very dynamic offensive player," Cronin said of Zellweger. "We're trying to change his value system from being offensive first to being responsible defensively. I thought tonight he was really good. He didn't get beat one-on-one. He was smart when he got involved in the wall battles.

"He's not long and he's not tall, and he's not a big, thick kid, so he has to be cognizant of where he is in these attack lanes to the net. If he can do that and get confidence, his offense is going to continue to grow."

Cronin recaps Anaheim's second straight preseason win

Anaheim will host San Jose for the club's third of eight preseason games, the second of three to be played at Honda Center. The Ducks will also visit San Diego, Palm Springs, Tucson and Los Angeles to round out the preseason.

A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL app, featuring San Diego Gulls play-by-play voice Aaron Cooney and Ducks Stream color analyst Emerson Etem.

Anaheim's expected roster for tonight's game will be posted later today.