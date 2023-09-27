Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

The Ducks will get right back to work on tonight for the second half of a preseason back-to-back, hosting the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center.
Anaheim improved to 2-0-0 for the 2023 preseason last night with a 4-2 win over the Sharks at SAP Center. The Ducks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to first-period goals from Brett Leason, Sam Carrick and Olen Zellweger, and shut the door in the third to prevent a comeback effort for the hosts.