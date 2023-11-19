Preview: Ducks Battle Blues Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will continue a four-game homestand with some Sunday night hockey at Honda Center, tonight hosting the St. Louis Blues.

Anaheim looks to get back on track tonight after suffering its second straight loss Friday night to Florida. Frank Vatrano scored a third-period goal in that one, cutting the deficit to just one and prepping Ducks fans for what could have been yet another dramatic late comeback, but Anaheim would be unable to officially secure the tying goal.

"We weren't very good," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Let's be honest. The first couple of periods, we were lucky it was only 2-1...We waited until the third period. I think we were going before the power-play (Vatrano's) goal, we were getting some zone time. Then, we played with some urgency and it was too little, too late."

The night didn't come without some controversy though, as Anaheim's potential game-tying goal was nullified after a lengthy review, when NHL Hockey Operations ruled Jakob Silfverberg's wraparound attempt on former teammate Anthony Stolarz did not completely cross the goal line.

"I really don't have anything to say," Cronin said postgame. "I think anybody that watched the replay can form their own opinion. I don't really know what to say. I saw the same thing that 16,000 people saw. I have to respect what they saw in Toronto...I really have no comment. I have no control over it."

"It's a tough loss," Silfverberg said. "I think we played a great third period. We definitely had a strong push there. I don't think that call against us set us back. I think after that we responded well and kept on pushing. Obviously, a tough loss tonight, but it is what it is. Maybe we'll get a bounce next time."

The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-8-0 on the season, fourth in the Pacific Division. The club's four-game homestand includes dates with St. Louis, Montreal and LA.

The Blues visit Orange County tonight happy to get out the City of Angels after a 5-1 beating last night to the Kings. Los Angeles raced out to an early lead in the convincing win, scoring four first-period goals, two of which came 16 seconds apart before the game was even three minutes old.

“It starts with us leaders,” St. Louis center Robert Thomas told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “We've got to step up. We've got to play better, and it falls on our shoulders.”

“You’re not going to come back on most nights against a team like that that’s stingy and plays with so much structure,” added Brayden Schenn, the Blues captain.

St. Louis (8-7-1, 17 points) is fifth in the Central Division, but just six points back of first-place Dallas.