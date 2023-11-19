News Feed

Recap: Nullified Goal Proves the Difference in 2-1 Loss to Panthers

Ducks Recall Luneau from Conditioning Loan

Preview: Ducks Host Panthers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks Players to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals Thursday at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Road Winning Streak Snapped in 8-2 Loss to Avs

Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health at Honda Center Friday

A Closer Look: Lukas Dostal

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Back-to-Back Road Wins Tonight vs. Avs

Recap: Ducks Rally for Another Comeback Win, Beat Preds 3-2

Young Ducks Making Their Marks

Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks

Preview: Ducks Battle Rival Sharks in Homestand Finale

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Hat Trick in 6-3 Loss to Flyers

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Flyers Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Host 15th Annual Reading is the Goal Day at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim

Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 2-0 Loss to Pittsburgh

Ducks, Honda Center & The Offspring Announce Anniversary Partnership to Celebrate and Thank Fans

Preview: Ducks Seek to Extend the Streak Tonight in Rematch vs. Penguins

Preview: Ducks Battle Blues Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will continue a four-game homestand with some Sunday night hockey at Honda Center, tonight hosting the St. Louis Blues.

PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim looks to get back on track tonight after suffering its second straight loss Friday night to Florida. Frank Vatrano scored a third-period goal in that one, cutting the deficit to just one and prepping Ducks fans for what could have been yet another dramatic late comeback, but Anaheim would be unable to officially secure the tying goal.

"We weren't very good," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Let's be honest. The first couple of periods, we were lucky it was only 2-1...We waited until the third period. I think we were going before the power-play (Vatrano's) goal, we were getting some zone time. Then, we played with some urgency and it was too little, too late."

The night didn't come without some controversy though, as Anaheim's potential game-tying goal was nullified after a lengthy review, when NHL Hockey Operations ruled Jakob Silfverberg's wraparound attempt on former teammate Anthony Stolarz did not completely cross the goal line.

"I really don't have anything to say," Cronin said postgame. "I think anybody that watched the replay can form their own opinion. I don't really know what to say. I saw the same thing that 16,000 people saw. I have to respect what they saw in Toronto...I really have no comment. I have no control over it."

"It's a tough loss," Silfverberg said. "I think we played a great third period. We definitely had a strong push there. I don't think that call against us set us back. I think after that we responded well and kept on pushing. Obviously, a tough loss tonight, but it is what it is. Maybe we'll get a bounce next time."

The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-8-0 on the season, fourth in the Pacific Division. The club's four-game homestand includes dates with St. Louis, Montreal and LA.

The Blues visit Orange County tonight happy to get out the City of Angels after a 5-1 beating last night to the Kings. Los Angeles raced out to an early lead in the convincing win, scoring four first-period goals, two of which came 16 seconds apart before the game was even three minutes old.

“It starts with us leaders,” St. Louis center Robert Thomas told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “We've got to step up. We've got to play better, and it falls on our shoulders.”

“You’re not going to come back on most nights against a team like that that’s stingy and plays with so much structure,” added Brayden Schenn, the Blues captain.

St. Louis (8-7-1, 17 points) is fifth in the Central Division, but just six points back of first-place Dallas.