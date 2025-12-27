PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Face Off for Second Time This Season

The Ducks (21-14-2) return from the holiday break and hit the road for a quick trip up the freeway for their second meeting with the Kings (15-12-9) this season.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and FOX 11.

Anaheim dropped Monday’s matchup against the Kraken, 3-1. The lone goal came courtesy of Mikael Granlund who extended his goal streak to four games.

"We didn't get the job done," Granlund said of the loss. "Obviously, we were getting some shots, creating some chances, but it didn’t go in tonight."

Despite the loss, the Ducks remain tied atop the Pacific Division with the Golden Knights (44 points). Head coach Joel Quenneville said it’s not uncommon to start taking note of the divisional standings but added when games are tight, it’s key for his group to find a way to get points.

“I think everybody’s aware of the standings, that’s what we do,” Quenneville said. “It’s where it’s at and it’s been tight right from the get-go here, not just our team, but everybody. Everybody’s in the mix and we can’t discount any game going into it. Everybody’s got a different kind of motivation, but the two points is huge as far as the implications every night.”

In a way, the mini break may have been a good thing for Anaheim, coming off its loss as the team was able to rest and regroup before this next stretch of hockey kicks in.

“I thought everybody came in refreshed and with a good attitude and a good approach,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’re coming in with a big game right out the gate as well. The rivalry’s been in place for a long time, and it won’t take long, probably to recapture that.”

Leo Carlsson returns to the lineup for the Ducks tonight and said this game against the team’s rival is a “perfect game to get back on the horse.”

As for that rival, the Kings fell to the Kraken, 3-2, on Tuesday night. Adrian Kempe leads the team in points (30) and assists (17) and is tied with Kevin Fiala for the most goals with the club (13).

Ryan Poehling said in order for the Ducks to have success today, they have to “play disciplined” and play clean hockey against L.A.

“They play great defensively and they capitalize on mistakes, which is kind of what they’ve always [done,]” Poehling said. “So for us to stay disciplined and work for our offense and make them create offense as opposed to just giving it to them, I think will be big for us.”

Anaheim and Los Angeles last met in late November with the Ducks clinching a 5-4 shootout victory.

Dostal will get the start tonight for the Ducks per Quenneville.