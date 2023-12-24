Injury Updates on Carlsson, Gudas, Zegras

The Ducks have announced the following injury updates:

Ducks center Leo Carlsson suffered a sprained right MCL Thursday vs. Calgary. He is expected to be out of the lineup approximately 4-6 weeks. Carlsson left the ice after a neutral-ice collision in the third period and did not return to the game. The rookie, who turns 19 on December 26, has eight goals and seven assists in 23 games this season.

Defenseman Radko Gudas also suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and is unavailable tonight. He will be reassessed following the holiday break. Gudas suffered the injury in the final seconds of the same game that Carlsson was injured. The 33-year-old veteran, in his first season in Anaheim, leads the team with a +7 rating while tallying five goals and four assists in 31 games.

Center Trevor Zegras has been activated off Injured Reserve and will be available for tonight’s game vs. Seattle (5 p.m. PT) after missing 20 games due to a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old had a goal and an assist in the first 12 games of the season after scoring 23 goals in each of the last two seasons.

