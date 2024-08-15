Former Ducks Captain Getzlaf Joins NHL Department of Player Safety

Getzlaf wave

Former Ducks captain has joined the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety, NHL Senior Vice President Player Safety George Parros announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan as the newest member of our department," Parros said. "His accomplishments on the ice speak for themselves: he won at every level and was widely respected for being a hard-nosed and highly-skilled Player and effective leader. From his rookie NHL season in 2005 until his recent retirement, he lived and played through many of the changes our game has seen, which will provide our group with unique and valuable perspective moving forward.”

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (19th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Getzlaf spent his entire career with the Ducks, setting franchise records for career seasons (17), games (1,157), assists (737) and points (1,019), among many others. He helped the Ducks capture the Stanley Cup in 2006-07 and was the longest-serving captain in Anaheim history (12 seasons, 2010-22).

He retired following the 2021-22 season as Anaheim's all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, and is one of 12 players in League history to have captained the same team for 10 years and have scored 1,000 points.

Since June 2023 Getzlaf has served as Player Development Coordinator for the Ducks, assisting Director of Player Development Jim Johnson in preparing and educating Anaheim's prospects ahead of their professional careers.

His longstanding philanthropic efforts in the Orange County community include support for CureDuchenne, committed to saving lives of children affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The upcoming 13th annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout brings together professional athletes, celebrities, and community leaders in support of CureDuchenne. Over the 13 years the tournament has benefited CureDuchenne, Ryan and wife Paige have raised more than $5.8 million to fund research to save the lives of those with Duchenne.

A native of Regina, Sask. Getzlaf represented Canada at nine international tournaments in a span of 14 years (2002-16), helping his country to five gold medals, including the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, 2005 World Junior Championship and 2003 U-18 World Championship.

