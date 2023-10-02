Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

The Ducks have agreed to terms with center Trevor Zegras on a three-year contract extension through the 2025-26 NHL season.

Zegras, 22 (3/20/01), has scored 49-90=139 points with 150 penalty minutes (PIM) in 180 career games with Anaheim after making his NHL debut in 2020-21. Zegras recorded a career-high 23-42=65 points with 88 PIM in 81 games in 2022-23, setting new career highs in assists and matching his personal best in goals. He led Anaheim in points, assists and power play points (4-13=17), and co-led in goals (also Troy Terry). He was the third-youngest NHL player (22 years) to lead his team in points, trailing only New Jersey’s Jack Hughes (21) and Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle (21).

“We are very pleased to be able to get Trevor signed and back on the ice where he belongs,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We view Trevor as a critical and valued player and member of our organization and can’t wait to see the next chapter in his career.”

The 6-0, 185-pound forward became the second player in Ducks history to reach 60 points multiple times before age 23 (Paul Kariya, 1995-96 & 1996-97), and the first player in franchise history to record 20 goals and 30 assists twice before his 22nd birthday. Zegras was a finalist for the Calder Trophy in 2021-22, setting Anaheim’s all-time rookie records for single-season points (23-38=61) and assists in 75 games. He became Anaheim’s youngest-ever player to lead the club in assists (21 years, 41 days), and the third American NHL player to surpass 60 points as a rookie since 2012-13 (Auston Matthews and Clayton Keller). He led all NHL rookies in points per game (.81, min. 40 points) and power play goals (9), co-led in game-winning goals (5), ranked second in points, tied for second in goals and was third in assists.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras earned 11-25=36 points with a +8 rating in 33 games in his freshman season at Boston University in 2019-20. He ranked tied for second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points and points per-game (1.09). He scored 46-100=146 points in 116 career games with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) U-17 and U-18 team, finishing fourth in NTDP history in career assists, and sixth for assists in a single-season (61 in 2018-19). He was one of four players in program history to record 100 assists.

The Bedford, N.Y. native has represented Team USA at several international tournaments, including two World Junior Championships (2020 and 2021), the 2019 U-18 World Championship (winning bronze) and a 2017 U-17 World Hockey Challenge (gold). Zegras led Team USA to a gold medal as the MVP at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 7-11=18 points in seven tournament games to become the fifth American and second Ducks draft selection to earn the award (John Gibson, 2013, Mason McTavish the following year in 2022). He tied the all-time Team USA World Junior Championship record for both points (7-20=27) and assists, matching both marks held by Jordan Schroeder, who did so over three tournaments and 19 games (Zegras completed his second tournament, 12 career games).