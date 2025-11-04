GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Stay Hot as They Host Panthers at Honda Center

The Ducks (7-3-1) look for their fourth-straight win as they take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (6-5-1) tonight at Honda Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim comes into this game hot off a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils and currently leads the Pacific Division, tied for first with Vegas, with 15 points. That's the team’s best starting mark since the 16 points they notched in 2014-2015.

The Ducks have also set a franchise record with 40 goals through their first 11 games. With the team on a three-game winning streak, Cutter Gauthier, who has a point streak in a career-high six consecutive games, talked about how the Ducks playing a whole, complete 60-minute game has led to their winning ways.

“The first couple of games of the season, we probably had a good 40 or 30, but never a good 60,” Gauthier said. “Coach Q’s [Joel Quenneville] been preaching that, to have a full, good 60 minutes, three periods of Ducks hockey. I think the last handful of games we’ve been playing a tight game, super-fast game. We haven’t been straying away too far from that and that’s ultimately leading us to goals and opportunities to win these games.”