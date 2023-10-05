Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

The Ducks have released their 2023-24 Legacy Nights schedule in celebration of the team’s 30th anniversary during the 2023-24 season. Over the course of the season, the team will celebrate each specific era of the franchise's history.

The first Legacy Night (Nov. 12) will highlight the club's first decade (1993-94 to 2002-03) with a Paul Kariya bobblehead giveaway presented by UCI Health. The Ducks will continue the nostalgia trip through the team's second decade (2003-04 to 2012-13) with a Teemu Selanne bobblehead (Jan. 7). The final Legacy Night will honor the club's last ten years (2013-14 to 2022-23) while celebrating the organization's future with a Mason McTavish bobblehead (Apr. 5).

Each Legacy Night will feature an exclusive VIP pregame party at the Brewery X Biergarten at Honda Center supporting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation food security initiative. Ducks alumni will be invited back to Honda Center to celebrate their contributions to Ducks history through numerous in-game appearances including participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive special promotional giveaways.

Additionally, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is proud to highlight three Orange County nonprofit organizations that are addressing food security in innovative and complementary ways: Orange County Hunger Alliance, Dwelling Place Food Pantry and The Ecology Center. Access to nutritious food is a vital part of our health and well-being, yet hunger is a continual concern for children, families, and seniors throughout Orange County. With a variety of activities throughout this 30th anniversary season, we will raise awareness and funds to help nourish our community together.

Highlighting the first decade of Ducks hockey (1993-94 to 2002-03), the club will celebrate its first Legacy Night on Sunday, Nov. 12 as the Ducks take on the San Jose Sharks (5 p.m.). All fans in attendance will receive a Paul Kariya Bobblehead giveaway presented by UCI Health.

Festivities for the first Legacy Night game will kick off at 2:45 p.m. with an exclusive pregame party at the Brewery X Biergarten at Honda Center. The VIP event will feature appearances from Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Guy Hebert and other Ducks alumni. Fans can purchase tickets to the Official Legacy Night VIP Party by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/LNVIPParties. Fans must have ticket to the game to attend; packages including a game ticket are also available.

In-game entertainment on Nov. 12 will include a ceremonial puck drop featuring Ducks alumni, appearances from the legendary Ice Man, YLS Lazers and other nostalgic activities from the era. Ducks players will wear special 30th anniversary-themed jerseys, Power Players and Street Team members will don Mighty-themed apparel and Wild Wing’s outfit will be tailored to the Mighty Ducks era.

Tickets to Legacy Nights in celebration of the Ducks’ 30th anniversary can be purchased at AnaheimDucks.com/Tickets or at AnaheimDucks.com/LNVIPParties including pregame party access. Tickets to the exclusive VIP pregame parties will be available for purchase for $150. Packages for all three parties (not including game tickets) are available to the public for $399. Orange Alliance Members will enjoy additional discounts.

The full schedule of Ducks Legacy Nights celebrating the club’s 30th anniversary for the 2023-24 season is below.

Sunday, November 12 vs. San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m.

VIP Pregame Party: 2:45–4:45 p.m.

Alumni appearances

Promotional Item: Paul Kariya Bobblehead presented by UCI Health

Special in-game activations and appearances

Sunday, January 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 5 p.m.

VIP Pregame Party: 2:45–4:45 p.m.

Alumni appearances

Promotional Item: Teemu Selanne bobblehead

Special in-game activations and appearances

Friday, April 5 vs. Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.