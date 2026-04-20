Ducks to Host S.C.O.R.E. Shootout Presented by Chick-Fil-A Socal Saturday, April 25

The Ducks will host 22 local schools as part of the 17th annual S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal this Saturday, April 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Honda Center. The award-winning Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum Of Recreation & Education) program was developed by the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club in 2005 with the goal of making a positive impact with youth in local schools and hockey communities throughout Southern California.

The S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout is the culminating event of the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey program, a free, in-school, physical fitness curriculum that currently reaches over 13,000 students in Orange and Riverside counties. ​The program emphasizes sportsmanship and teamwork, while teaching students the fundamentals of street hockey.

The tournament will feature coed teams composed of fourth grade students that will compete in a round-robin playoff format, with teams advancing to a championship bracket starting at noon PT. ​Schools will compete for a chance to hoist the most revered trophy in street hockey, the S.C.O.R.E. Cup. After the trophy is awarded, the Cup will be engraved with the name of each player and coach from the winning team. Like the Stanley Cup, every player will have a chance to spend a day with the S.C.O.R.E. Cup over their summer break. The summer of celebration will conclude as the winning team will be invited to a Ducks home game during the 2026-27 season.

Ducks fans, friends and families of the participants competing in the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout are encouraged to take part in the festivities at Honda Center. The day will feature hockey activities, Esports, a silent auction with autographed Ducks items, appearances by Wild Wing and other special guests. All participants in attendance will be provided with Arrowhead Water throughout the day. Chick-fil-A SoCal, the official chicken sandwich of the Anaheim Ducks and the presenting sponsor for Saturday’s event, will provide over 500 lunches to players, coaches and volunteers. Additionally, Chick-fil-A SoCal brand ambassadors will be on site with games, special promotional items and photo opportunities with their world-famous cow mascots.

“The energy and joy that comes from the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal is truly special. It's incredible to see students come together through the game of hockey to compete, build confidence, and grow in an experience like this,” said Chick-fil-A SoCal owner and operator Erica Morrow. “We're proud to partner with the Anaheim Ducks to help create a day that's not only fun, but meaningful for so many young people in our community.”

As the primary beneficiary of funds raised by the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the award-winning Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program continually seeks to positively affect the educational landscape of the greater Orange County region. The Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program was developed in 2005 with the goal of promoting and cultivating healthy living and academic excellence to all students in Southern California. For more information on Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout, please visit ducksscore.com.