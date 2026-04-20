Ducks to Host Official Playoff Watch Parties at Honda Center Presented by Ticketmaster

The Ducks will host Official Anaheim Ducks Watch Parties presented by Ticketmaster for Games 1 and 2 of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Watch Parties at Honda Center will take place while the team is on the road against the Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 is scheduled for tonight, April 20 (7 p.m. PT), with Game 2 set for Wednesday, April 22 (7 p.m. PT).

Doors will open at 6 p.m. PT for Orange Alliance season ticket members and at 6:15 p.m. for the general public. Admission is free of charge. Tonight’s event is at capacity with an expected attendance of 5,000 guests. Limited spots are still available for Game 2. Fans are required to reserve tickets in advance by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/WatchParties.

Fans will have the opportunity to stand and watch the game from the arena floor or sit in the lower bowl seats at Honda Center. Food and beverage specials will be offered, including $5 Michelob Ultra beers and a selection of menu items priced at $10 or less. Official Ducks playoff merchandise will also be available for purchase. Entertainment will include appearances by DJ JoJo Maestrado, Wild Wing and Power Players.

Other locations that will be airing all Anaheim Ducks playoff games will be 909’ at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim, Brewery X, Bottle Logic and other participating bars as part of the Michelob Ultra Duck Dive Program, locations can be found at this link.

Parking will be available in the Cerritos Garage, with entry through the North Doors of Honda Center. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly, as arena temperatures are maintained at approximately 57 degrees. All Honda Center Policies will be in effect during the events.