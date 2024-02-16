Ducks to Host Lunar New Year Celebration on Wednesday, February 21

The Ducks will celebrate Lunar New Year at Honda Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21 as the Ducks face off against the Colombus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. PT). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Lunar New Year “Year of the Dragon” commemorative coin courtesy of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel at arena entrances.



An assortment of Lunar New Year jerseys autographed by Ducks players will be auctioned beginning at noon PT on Wednesday, Feb. 21 with the auction set to close Thursday, Feb. 22 at noon PT. To bid, text “Ducks” to 76278, or visit Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds raised will benefit the Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA). OCAPICA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the health, and social and economic well-being of Asians and Pacific Islanders in Orange County.



Starting at 5 p.m., Puck Drop Patio will play host to numerous activities and performances prior to the game including a photo booth with art banners, lanterns and a wishing wall for fans to contribute New Year greetings and wishes for 2024. The Ducks Lunar New Year festivities will include performances from Southern California based organizations including, a pregame traditional drumming performance by Thiên Ân Performing Arts, an on-ice dragon dance performance by Tyun Yee Tong Lion and Dragon Dance Association and lion dance performances by the Southern Wind Lion Dance (Gió Nam Múa Lân) team.



Inside Honda Center, Lunar New Year themed entertainment and decor will help to ring in the Year of the Dragon. Puck Drop Patio will be adorned with traditional, colorful lanterns with exclusive drinks and themed cuisine available for guests in Impact Club. Kirin Ichiban will also be on-site to participate in the festivities with a lantern tunnel and free giveaway items.



In recognition of Lunar New Year widely celebrated on Feb. 10, the Ducks actively engaged in community events with local organizations by participating in Tết Festivals organized by UVSA (Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California) and the city of Santa Ana in addition to the annual SteelCraft Garden Grove Lunar New Year celebration.



A limited number of tickets are available for the Ducks Lunar New Year celebration on Feb 21. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/NewYear to secure a ticket to take part in the celebration and experience special activations throughout the evening.