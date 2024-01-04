Ducks to Host Legacy Night Celebration Sunday at Honda Center

The Ducks will celebrate the second decade of the franchise’s history (2003-04 to 2012-13) with a Legacy Night presented by Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing this Sunday, Jan. 7 as the Ducks faceoff against the Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m.) at Honda Center. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Teemu Selanne bobblehead presented by Honda.

The Legacy Night festivities will begin at 2:45 p.m. with an exclusive VIP pregame party at the Brewery X Biergarten at Honda Center. The VIP party will feature appearances from 2007 Stanley Cup champions, J.S. Giguere, Chris Pronger, Rob Niedermayer, Scott Niedermayer and Teemu Selanne. The celebration will also include hors d'oeuvres, beverages, in addition to a special photo opportunity with the Stanley Cup trophy. Proceeds raised from this sold-out event will support the Anaheim Ducks Foundation food security initiative.

The special ceremonial puck drop will feature legends from the club’s 2007 Stanley Cup championship roster including Giguere, Pronger, Selanne and Rob and Scott Niedermayer. Ducks alumni, Kent Huskins and Shane O'Brien, will participate in the Take Flight button press ahead of puck drop.

As part of the Legacy Nights, a special collection of autographed mini sticks that pays homage to iconic players throughout Ducks history will be available to purchase. In honor of the club’s second Legacy Night on Sunday, Jan. 7, Ducks legends, J.S. Giguere, Rob Niedermayer, Scott Niedermayer and Chris Pronger will be featured on these limited-run collector’s items. Mini sticks will be available for purchase for $40 each on the Main Concourse in Section 212 beginning with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Mini sticks will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Proceeds from the mini stick sale will support three Orange County nonprofit organizations that are addressing food security in innovative and complementary ways: Orange County Hunger Alliance, Dwelling Place Food Pantry and The Ecology Center. Access to nutritious food is a vital part of our health and well-being, yet hunger is a continual concern for children, families and seniors throughout Orange County. With a variety of activities throughout the 30th anniversary season, the Ducks will raise awareness and funds to help nourish the Orange County community together.

In celebration of the Anaheim Ducks 30th anniversary, the team will host three Legacy Nights throughout the season, each celebrating a specific decade of the franchise's history. The first Legacy Night (Nov. 12 vs. San Jose) highlighted the club's first decade (1993-94 to 2002-03) with a Paul Kariya bobblehead giveaway presented by UCI Health. The Ducks will continue the nostalgia trip through the team's second decade (2003-04 to 2012-13) with a Teemu Selanne bobblehead presented by Honda (Jan. 7). The final Legacy Night will honor the club's last ten years (2013-14 to 2022-23) while celebrating the organization's future with a Mason McTavish bobblehead presented by OC Navigator (Apr. 5).

The schedule for the remaining Ducks Legacy Nights during the 2023-24 season is below.

Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings presented by Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, 5 p.m.

VIP Pregame Party: 2:45–4:45 p.m.

Alumni appearances

Promotional Item: Teemu Selanne bobblehead presented by Honda

Special in-game activations and appearances

Friday, Apr. 5 vs. Seattle Kraken presented by OC Navigator, 7 p.m.