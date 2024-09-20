Ducks Season Preview: In the Middle

"I didn't know the kids [before last season]," Ducks head coach Greg Cronin said. We had no history. What they all said [at the end of the season] was, next year is so much easier because they know me, they know my style, they know my standards. I know them, I know their reactions. And the last 20 games or so, I kind of stepped back and I went into an observing mode. I wanted to watch them and particularly, who is responding? Who can make adjustments? Who's able to actually play to this highest level? Let them do it organically. I don't need to be riding them all the time. Let's just see what happens and have trust that they'll be able to figure out on their own."

McTavish, with Carlsson alongside him, have the potential to form one of the NHL's best 1-2 punches down the middle, a trend the Ducks hope to see already in progress this fall.

Trevor Zegras

2023-24: 6-9=15 in 31 games played, -1 rating, 17:05 ATOI

Maybe Anaheim's most gifted offensive player, Zegras endured a brutal 2023-24 season - first fighting through a preseason core injury only to break his ankle crashing into the boards in Nashville in January.

Zegras returned for the season's final 11 games and quickly showed the potential that made him one of the first core tenets of Anaheim's rebuilding plans, finishing the season on a five-game point streak while expressing a dedicated committment to growing his game off the puck.

"Last year was a brutal year for him. He got injured, he missed a bunch of games early, comes back and breaks his ankle. He had a lot of adversity," Cronin said. "When he came to training camp late, the messaging for me was about, 'Hey, your offense is always going to be there. You got a super IQ on the ice, you make plays, but your focus on defense has to be equally as invested as your offensive focus.' And he tried. He did what we asked him to do. I think analytically, he did a really good job those first 10 or 12 games, whatever it was. He wasn't getting the points, but I was really impressed with his compete level and I was impressed with his defensive details.

"So then he comes back and the poor guy breaks his ankle. Now he's behind the eight ball again. It's an 11-week absence. And then he comes out and again, I thought he was terrific. I don't know how many games he played until the end of the season, but he was visible. I think he probably had close to a point a game if I'm just thinking out loud. His plus-minus was good. So he did a lot of things that I think reflect a lot of growth as a person and as a player and I'm really excited for him. I'm excited to see how he works off of this in the fall."