Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock from AHL San Diego

2023-24_ADHC_RosterUpdates_1920x1080

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Alex Stalock on an emergency basis from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock has appeared in 13 games with San Diego in 2023-24, posting a 2-9-1 record with a 3.81 GAA and .889 SV%. 

The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. A native of St. Paul, Minn., Stalock has posted a 110-91-21 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and .909 SV% in 230 career AHL games with San Diego, Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester and Peoria.

News Feed

Vaakanainen Nominated for 2024 Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from San Diego

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's Final Homestand Tonight vs. Kraken

Ducks Prospect Gauthier Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Ducks Sign Wingers Sidorov, Pitre to Entry-Level Contracts

Recap: Ducks Cap Road Trip with Comeback Win, Douse Flames 5-3

Preview: Ducks Cap Northwest Road Trip Tonight in Calgary

Ducks to Host Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend at Great Park Ice & Fivepoint Arena April 4-7

Recap: Zellweger Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Preview: Ducks Visit Vancouver for Battle with First-Place Canucks

Recap: Ducks Can't Contain Oilers in 6-1 Loss

Preview: Ducks Meet Familiar Faces in Saturday Matinee vs. Oilers

Ducks Sign Myatovic to Entry-Level Contract

Recap: Penalty Trouble Haunts Ducks in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge in Rematch vs. Kraken

Three Ducks Prospects Competing in 2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament

Recap: Ducks Shut Out by Kraken in Road Trip Opener

McGinn Out Four Months After Undergoing Disc Surgery