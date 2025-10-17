Ducks Recall Ian Moore from Gulls

The Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Ian Moore from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Moore, 23 (1/4/02), made his NHL debut with Anaheim at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, appearing in three contests while recording his first NHL point (assist) April 16, 2025 at Winnipeg. Moore began 2025-26 with San Diego, appearing in one contest with the Gulls. He has earned 1-4=5 points in 10 career AHL games with San Diego.

Signed to a two-year entry-level contract on April 12, 2025, Moore completed his four-year collegiate career at Harvard University with 9-47=56 points in 122 games from 2021-25. Moore helped the Crimson to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2022 and 2023. He earned 3-11=14 points in 2024-25 as a senior, serving as the club’s captain for the second straight campaign. He tied a career high in goals (also three in 2023-24) while he led all Crimson skaters in blocked shots (60). Moore was also nominated for the ECAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The 6-3, 205-pound defenseman was selected by Anaheim in the third round (67th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He helped the Chicago Steel (USHL) to a Clark Cup championship in 2020-21, scoring 10-14=24 points with a +22 rating in 45 regular-season games in addition to three assists with a +6 rating in eight USHL postseason contests.

