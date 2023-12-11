Ducks Recall Hagg, Assign Luneau to World Juniors Camp

2023-24_ADHC_RosterUpdates_1920x1080

The Ducks have recalled defenseman Robert Hagg from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Tristan Luneau has been loaned to Canada’s final evaluation camp for the 2024 World Junior Championship. 

Hagg, 28 (2/8/95), has collected 16-47=63 points with 284 penalty minutes (PIM) in 338 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and Philadelphia. Signed to a one-year contract July 4, 2023, Hagg recorded 1-2=3 points with a team-leading +8 rating in 15 AHL games with San Diego to begin the season. 

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with Detroit in 2022-23, recording 2-5=7 points with 26 PIM while ranking third among Red Wings defensemen in hits (111). Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hagg has appeared in 217 career AHL contests with the Gulls, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, earning 17-36=53 points and 152 PIM. The Uppsala, Sweden native also collected 1-6=7 points with 49 PIM in 77 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) contests with Modo.

Luneau, 19 (1/12/2004), scored 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating in seven games with Anaheim to begin the season, including his first career NHL goal Nov. 30 vs. Washington as part his first-ever multi-point effort (1-1=2). At 19 years, 322 days, he became the fifth-youngest Ducks defenseman to score his first career goal, trailing only four Ducks defensemen scored their first career goal at a younger age. Luneau tallied his first career NHL point (assist) Nov. 22 vs. Montreal. He also appeared in six games with San Diego this season while on a Conditioning Loan, recording two assists (0-2=2) with a +2 rating.

The 6-2, 195-pound defenseman was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau was also named a QMJHL First Team All-Star and Canadian Hockey League Second Team All-Star. The Victoriaville, Quebec native led QMJHL blueliners in points and assists, ranked second in goals, and was the only defenseman in the league to pace his club in points last season. He collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games with Gatineau from 2020-23.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Aim to Ground Jets Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Aim to Ground Jets Tonight at Honda Center
Recap: Ducks Can't Solve Mrazek in 1-0 Loss to Chicago

Recap: Ducks Can't Solve Mrazek in 1-0 Loss to Chicago
Preview: Top Picks Collide as Ducks Battle Hawks in Chicago

Preview: Top Picks Collide as Ducks Battle Hawks in Chicago
Recap: Ducks Rally but Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Avs

Recap: Ducks Rally but Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Avs
Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight in Colorado

Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight in Colorado
Recap: Carlsson, Killorn Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Avs

Recap: Carlsson, Killorn Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Avs
Preview: Ducks Welcome Back Old Friends, Host Avs Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Welcome Back Old Friends, Host Avs Tonight at Honda Center
Recap: Luneau Scores First NHL Goal in 5-4 Loss to Caps

Recap: Luneau Scores First NHL Goal in 5-4 Loss to Caps
Verbeek: 'We're Going Through That Learning Process'

Verbeek: 'We're Going Through That Learning Process'
Preview: Stromes Collide as Ducks Host Caps Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Stromes Collide as Ducks Host Caps Tonight at Honda Center
Recap: Ducks Can't Snap Losing Skid in 3-1 Loss to Canucks

Recap: Ducks Can't Snap Losing Skid in 3-1 Loss to Canucks
Preview: Ducks Shoot to Snap Losing Skid Tonight in Vancouver

Preview: Ducks Shoot to Snap Losing Skid Tonight in Vancouver
Preview: Ducks Open Brief Canadian Road Trip Tonight in Edmonton

Preview: Ducks Open Brief Canadian Road Trip Tonight in Edmonton
Recap: Ducks Fall 5-2 to Rival Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Recap: Ducks Fall 5-2 to Rival Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee
Preview: Ducks Host Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Preview: Ducks Host Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee
Recap: McTavish Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

Recap: McTavish Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Canadiens
Preview: Ducks Continue Thanksgiving Homestand Tonight vs. Canadiens

Preview: Ducks Continue Thanksgiving Homestand Tonight vs. Canadiens
Recap: Ducks Feeling Blue with 3-1 Loss to St. Louis

Recap: Ducks Feeling Blue with 3-1 Loss to St. Louis