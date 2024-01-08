Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock, Assign LaCombe to AHL San Diego

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Alex Stalock from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Jackson LaCombe has been assigned to San Diego. Troy Terry was activated from Injured Reserve (IR) and Max Jones was placed on IR and is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock went 1-7-1 with a 3.77 GAA and .894 SV% in nine games with San Diego to begin 2023-24.

The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. A native of St. Paul, Minn., Stalock has posted a 109-89-21 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and .910 SV% in 226 career AHL games with Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester, Peoria and San Diego.

LaCombe, 22 (1/9/01), has appeared in 35 games with Anaheim this season, recording four assists (0-4=4), including his first NHL point Oct. 15, 2023 vs. Carolina. He made his NHL debut April 11, 2023 vs. Vancouver at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season following his four-year collegiate career.

The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman recorded 19-80=99 points with a +53 rating and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 140 career NCAA games at the University of Minnesota from 2019-23. He recorded the second-most points in a career by a Minnesota defensemen the past 20 years. In his senior season in 2022-23, he recorded a career-high 9-26=35 points with a +12 rating in 37 games, helping the Golden Gophers to an appearance in the NCAA championship game.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, LaCombe helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship.