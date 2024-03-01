Ducks Recall Defenseman Zellweger from AHL San Diego

Defenseman led all AHL rookie defensemen in points, goals and power-play goals at time of recall



The Ducks have recalled defenseman Olen Zellweger from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Zellweger, 20 (9/10/03), recorded one assist (0-1=1) with a +2 rating in four games with Anaheim, including his first career point in his NHL debut Jan. 23 vs. Buffalo, becoming the fifth Ducks defenseman to record a point in their NHL debut.

At the time of his recall, 5-10, 189-pound defenseman led all AHL rookie defensemen in points (12-25=37), goals (12), power-play goals (6), and co-led in assists in 44 games. He also ranked tied for third among all AHL rookie leaders in points. He was tied for third among San Diego leaders in points and fourth in assists, and paced Gulls blueliners in points, goals and co-led in assists.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (34th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Zellweger was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for February today (March 1) after posting 4-8=12 points in 10 games for San Diego during February. He is the first Gulls rookie to earn Rookie of the Month honors since Jamie Drysdale in 2021 and the fourth overall. He represented San Diego at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, co-leading the event with three assists (0-3=3).

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta native helped Canada to back-to-back gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, and also won gold at the 2021 U-18 World Championship. He was named the CHL Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23, the top defenseman among players in the OHL, QMJHL and WHL. He was also named the WHL Defenseman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy) in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

