Ducks Recall Colangelo from San Diego

Troy Terry placed on IR retroactive to Jan. 6

The Ducks today announced the club has recalled right wing Sam Colangelo from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, right wing Troy Terry has been placed on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to Jan. 6.

Colangelo, 24 (12/26/01), began the season with Anaheim, scoring one goal in seven NHL games. In 42 career NHL games with Anaheim, Colangelo has recorded 12-2=14 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 213-pound forward scored 10-2=12 points in 32 NHL games during the 2024-25 season, ranking third among all NHL rookies in goals per game (.31).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo has scored 7-9=16 points in 23 American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego this season. Colangelo earned 22-18=40 points in 40 AHL games with San Diego last season, leading the Gulls in goals, ranking third in points per game (1.00), and fifth in points. He was the only AHL rookie to record a point-per-game pace (min. 25 games), while he ranked tied for fourth among AHL rookies in goals. A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo has appeared in 67 career AHL contests with San Diego, earning 30-30=60 points with a +4 rating.

