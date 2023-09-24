Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

The Ducks will open the 2023 preseason with an exhibition edition of the Freeway Face-Off, taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Honda Center.

Anaheim welcomes their Southern California rival south for the first of a eight-game preseason slate, which will include stops in San Diego, Palm Springs, Tucson, Los Angeles and San Jose.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com featuring San Diego Gulls play-by-play voice Aaron Cooney and Ducks Stream color analyst Emerson Etem.

The Ducks will see a youthful lineup stocked full of prospects from the Kings, as many of LA's NHL veterans just wrapped up a two-game set with Arizona at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The game will also feature the first appearance behind the bench for new Ducks head coach Greg Cronin, who became the 11th bench boss in franchise history this summer after 36 years of coaching and player development experience.

"There's a detail and an organization that Greg brings, a passion, just an exuberance for the game, and I think that's going to rub off," General Manager Pat Verbeek said of Cronin Thursday as Anaheim's training camp opened. "I think it's going to be contagious for them, and I'm excited for the players."

Anaheim's projected lineup will be available later today.