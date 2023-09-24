Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

News Feed

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens
Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator
Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 4-2 Win Over Kings
Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff
Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener
Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23
Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details
McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center
Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium
Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings
Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo
SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts
'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut
Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks LAK 9.24.23 preview
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will open the 2023 preseason with an exhibition edition of the Freeway Face-Off, taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Honda Center.

GET TICKETS | NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Anaheim welcomes their Southern California rival south for the first of a eight-game preseason slate, which will include stops in San Diego, Palm Springs, Tucson, Los Angeles and San Jose.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com featuring San Diego Gulls play-by-play voice Aaron Cooney and Ducks Stream color analyst Emerson Etem.

The Ducks will see a youthful lineup stocked full of prospects from the Kings, as many of LA's NHL veterans just wrapped up a two-game set with Arizona at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. 

The game will also feature the first appearance behind the bench for new Ducks head coach Greg Cronin, who became the 11th bench boss in franchise history this summer after 36 years of coaching and player development experience.

"There's a detail and an organization that Greg brings, a passion, just an exuberance for the game, and I think that's going to rub off," General Manager Pat Verbeek said of Cronin Thursday as Anaheim's training camp opened. "I think it's going to be contagious for them, and I'm excited for the players."

Anaheim's projected lineup will be available later today.