Ducks Name Radko Gudas Team Captain

The Ducks have named defenseman Radko Gudas team captain, the ninth captain in Ducks history and first since Ryan Getzlaf (2010-22). Gudas also becomes the sixth NHL captain from Czechia, joining Peter Stastny (Quebec, 1985-90), Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh, 1998-01, and NY Rangers, 2006-08), Patrik Elias (New Jersey, 2006-07), Bobby Holik (Atlanta, 2007-08), Milan Hejduk (Colorado, 2011-12).

“After taking time to assess our group over the last few seasons, Radko emerged as a natural leader who encompasses all of the qualities of a captain and the respect of his teammates, our staff and his peers,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “With a young group of players establishing themselves in the NHL, we felt it was necessary to have a veteran lead our team. Radko exemplifies what it means to be a professional, how to carry yourself on and off the ice and in the community, and be a mentor to our young group that will become the next leaders of the team.”

Gudas, 34 (6/5/90), is entering his 13th NHL season and second with Anaheim. In his first season with the club in 2023-24, he recorded 6-12=18 points in 66 games, leading Ducks skaters in plus/minus (+14), hits (232) and blocked shots (154), while also leading Anaheim defensemen in goals (6). The 6-0, 208-pound blueliner has collected 39-143=182 points with a +87 rating and 971 penalty minutes (PIM) in 748 career games with Anaheim (2023-present), Florida (2021-23), Washington (2019-20), Philadelphia (2015-19) and Tampa Bay (2012-15).

“I am honored to be named captain of the Anaheim Ducks and lead our team into an exciting era,” said Gudas. “The trust put in me by Pat, our management, coaches and my teammates is something I take with pride. Leadership is a shared quality amongst our team, and I look forward to representing the Ducks on the ice and also outside of the rink in the community.”

The Kladno, Czechia native helped his country to a gold medal at the 2024 World Championship on home ice in Prague while serving as an alternate captain. He has also represented Czechia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, three additional World Championships (2017, 2018 and 2019), and back-to-back World Junior Championships (2009 and 2010). Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the third round (66th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gudas helped the Norfolk Admirals to a Calder Cup championship in 2012.

Since his NHL debut in 2012-13, Gudas ranks second among NHL leaders in hits (2,797). He led all NHL skaters in hits with the Panthers in consecutive seasons (2021-22 and 2020-21), while he has led his team in hits on six occasions, including 2023-24 with Anaheim, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (Florida), 2015-16 and 2016-17 (Philadelphia) and 2013-14 (Tampa Bay).