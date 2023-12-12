Ducks Join Local Students from The Wooden Floor for Holiday Shopping Spree 

For 16-year old Beverly Mazon, it was more than just a trip to Target.

As a participant at The Wooden Floor, Mazon was one of 16 students from the Santa Ana-based nonprofit to join Ducks players last week as the club and players treated the group to a holiday shopping spree at Target in the Irvine Spectrum.

It was a shopping trip Mazon had dreamt of since she was a young girl, and it became a holiday experience of a lifetime.

“I’ve been wanting this opportunity since I was little, and now that I have this opportunity, I'm extremely thankful,” Mazon said.

Wearing their holiday sweaters, Ducks players Sam Carrick, Ross Johnston, Brett Leason, Isac Lundestrom, Brock McGinn, Urho Vaakanainen and Frank Vatrano, accompanied by their wives or significant others, were able to provide these deserving students with gifts for under the Christmas tree this holiday season. They were joined by staff members from the Ducks, Honda Center and ocV!BE as the kids filled their shopping carts with clothes, games and school supplies for themselves and their family members.

Paired with Carrick, Mazon picked out some leggings, shoes and other clothing items that were on her list. But the teen’s favorite part of the afternoon was the chance to chat with the Ducks center.

“I'm extremely thankful to talk to him and get to know him as a person,” Mazon said. “It means a lot to me.”

The feeling was mutual, as Carrick enjoyed meeting Mazon during this season of giving. “It's that time of year, and being in a position to give back, it's been awesome,” Carrick said. “It’s something that we love doing, and it's really fulfilling for us. It's just fun to get to hang out, and that's really why we're here. It's not so much about the shopping. It's more just getting to hang out and meet some people in the community and have some fun.”