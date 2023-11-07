Ducks, Honda Center & The Offspring Announce Anniversary Partnership to Celebrate and Thank Fans

The Ducks and Honda Center today announced a partnership with The Offspring, the world-renowned band hailing from Orange County. In 2024 the collaboration will celebrate Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks commemorating three decades of existence and The Offspring’s 30th anniversary of their album SMASH. The collaboration will feature numerous crossovers during the Ducks 30th Anniversary season and beyond in an effort to create lasting memories for fans of the Ducks and The Offspring, and the broader Orange County community.

The anniversary will include Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring on Friday, Feb. 9 when the Ducks faceoff against the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m.). The special night, named after The Offspring’s hit and a Ducks favorite pump-up song, will include appearances from The Offspring band members, limited-edition Brewery X beer cans and exclusive The Offspring x Ducks co-branded merchandise (logo attached). As part of this special partnership, fans will receive exclusive perks and rewards during Friday night games at Honda Center throughout the Ducks 30th Anniversary season.

"As Orange County's home team, we want to create experiences for our fans that celebrate who we are as a community," said Anaheim Ducks Club President Aaron Teats. "The sound and energy of The Offspring gets us pumped on the ice, so we're thrilled to partner with these local legends."

These iconic Orange County brands have also teamed up to create a special, collaborative vinyl record Puck Punks: The Offspring Powerplay Hits. This limited-edition vinyl set will go on sale in the Ducks Team Store during Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring (Friday, Feb. 9). In addition, a number of copies signed by members of The Offspring and Ducks players will be available for purchase. All proceeds raised will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli’s family foundation dedicated to making Orange County a thriving mosaic of community well-being.

Sharing their excitement, Dexter and Noodles from The Offspring add, “We’re stoked to be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Anaheim Ducks as well as the 30th Anniversary of our album SMASH. We’ve got some celebrating to do in Orange County, look out Honda Center…we’re coming for you!”

For additional information and special ticket offers to Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring, visit AnaheimDucks.com/TheOffspringxDucks.

About The Offspring

The Offspring, a world-renowned punk rock band from Orange County, is marking four decades of their illustrious career in 2024. The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling punk rock bands in history.. The band's current lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, additional instruments by Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.