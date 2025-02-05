Ducks Help Teach 12,000+ Students the Science Behind Hockey at First Flight Field Trip

By Jenelyn Russo - Special to AnaheimDucks.com

More than 12,000 students and educators from 150 local schools gathered at Honda Center this week for the 24th annual First Flight Field Trip hosted by the Ducks. As the largest component of the award-winning Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) Program, the free event gave elementary students an interactive look at the science behind hockey.

This year’s theme titled, “Cool like Ice!” explored a number of STEM-related concepts, focusing on how ice rinks are designed and highlighting the vital role of ice engineers in maintaining the perfect playing surface. The event was made possible by a number of local educational organizations, corporations and volunteer groups, including the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Discovery Cube OC & LA and the Orange County Department of Education.

“It's one of the core programs, and really the marquee program of our S.C.O.R.E. initiatives, which if you know anything about our organization, it's very important for us to be a community asset,” said Anaheim Ducks Chief Marketing Officer Merit Tully. “They're learning principles of dynamics and STEM education, and so we really look at this as a key program in one of the many programs that we do to help benefit the education system here in Orange County.”

First Flight Field Trip 2025

Before arriving at Honda Center, participating schools received free classroom materials from the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program that introduced students to STEM concepts aligned with this year’s theme, including the states of matter, heat transfer and friction.

Davis Magnet School in Costa Mesa brought 84 fifth graders to Honda Center for the field trip. A long time S.C.O.R.E. partner school, this was Davis Magnet’s first year participating in First Flight, and the experience left a lasting impression on the students.

“It really helped explain things better because you could see it happening instead of reading it on the page,” said 11-year old Davis Magnet fifth grader Camila Jordan. “And with the videos on the screen, it was more interactive.”

Davis Magnet fifth grade teacher Summer Keller used the workbook curriculum to help her students create a mini ice rink in the classroom, reinforcing their understanding of the states of matter before attending the event.

“It's really helpful for them to experience this,” Keller said. “In fifth grade, we do state testing, and [First Flight] covers third through fifth grade science curriculum. So this gives them an opportunity to review in a more engaging way rather than just reading from a book.”

Inside the arena, students watched an Anaheim Ducks practice before stepping into the role of “ice engineers” for the day. Hosts DJ JoJo and Ally Kay, joined by Wild Wing and several Ducks players, led demonstrations that brought the “Cool Like Ice!” workbook curriculum to life. This year, the addition of on-ice projection at Honda Center provided dynamic visuals to make the experience even more immersive.

“It's important because not only are we trying to get more Ducks fans, I think we're trying to leave a lasting impact on the people here in the community,” said Ducks forward Ryan Strome. “I think the kids are able to come here and have a fun day where they learn a little bit, but they also have a good time, and they get to yell and scream and hopefully get some energy out.”

First Flight concluded with a skills competition featuring passing accuracy, shooting accuracy and a fastest lap challenge. Several Ducks players competed on the Orange, Black and White teams, with Team Black emerging victorious. To cap off the event, the players launched Ducks swag into the crowd.

“The skills competition at the end was fun,” said Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe. “We had a little competition there between the three teams. So, for us, it was great, and we just had fun doing it…It was a special experience, so we're just really excited to be a part of it.”

Added Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, “Just seeing the energy and passion that the kids all brought, the practice was really cool, and the skills competition there was awesome for us to be a part of.”

First Flight 2025_Photos-62

Independent study teacher Matthew Diniz brought 82 seventh and eighth graders from Excelsior Charter School in Victorville to First Flight, marking the school's first return to the event in a decade.

“It's absolutely fantastic for the students,” Diniz said. “Our eighth graders are really heavily learning about the states of matter, the science of heat transfer, and so that type of curriculum that the Anaheim Ducks are doing aligns perfectly with what our eighth grade students do.”

For many of Excelsior’s students, this was their first visit to Honda Center, and they look forward to returning soon to attend a Ducks game.

“I think it's a fun experience and definitely a learning lesson,” said 13-year old eighth grader Josie Acuna. “It’s very interactive, and you get to see all this stuff visually. It's just a cool experience.”

By providing teachers with an innovative way to demonstrate scientific principles, Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and First Flight offer a unique, hands-on learning experience. And for the 12,000 enthusiastic students in attendance, it was a reminder that even at a hockey rink, science can come alive in unexpected ways.

“It gives students these new opportunities and new experiences that they wouldn't otherwise have if the Anaheim Ducks didn't put on such an event,” Diniz said. “The Anaheim Ducks organization does a phenomenal job, and I absolutely love how they continue to support education and the community.”

For more information on First Flight and the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program, visit ducksscore.com.

