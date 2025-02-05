Ducks Help Teach 12,000+ Students the Science Behind Hockey at First Flight Field Trip

Before arriving at Honda Center, participating schools received free classroom materials from the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program that introduced students to STEM concepts aligned with this year’s theme, including the states of matter, heat transfer and friction.

Davis Magnet School in Costa Mesa brought 84 fifth graders to Honda Center for the field trip. A long time S.C.O.R.E. partner school, this was Davis Magnet’s first year participating in First Flight, and the experience left a lasting impression on the students.

“It really helped explain things better because you could see it happening instead of reading it on the page,” said 11-year old Davis Magnet fifth grader Camila Jordan. “And with the videos on the screen, it was more interactive.”

Davis Magnet fifth grade teacher Summer Keller used the workbook curriculum to help her students create a mini ice rink in the classroom, reinforcing their understanding of the states of matter before attending the event.

“It's really helpful for them to experience this,” Keller said. “In fifth grade, we do state testing, and [First Flight] covers third through fifth grade science curriculum. So this gives them an opportunity to review in a more engaging way rather than just reading from a book.”

Inside the arena, students watched an Anaheim Ducks practice before stepping into the role of “ice engineers” for the day. Hosts DJ JoJo and Ally Kay, joined by Wild Wing and several Ducks players, led demonstrations that brought the “Cool Like Ice!” workbook curriculum to life. This year, the addition of on-ice projection at Honda Center provided dynamic visuals to make the experience even more immersive.

“It's important because not only are we trying to get more Ducks fans, I think we're trying to leave a lasting impact on the people here in the community,” said Ducks forward Ryan Strome. “I think the kids are able to come here and have a fun day where they learn a little bit, but they also have a good time, and they get to yell and scream and hopefully get some energy out.”

First Flight concluded with a skills competition featuring passing accuracy, shooting accuracy and a fastest lap challenge. Several Ducks players competed on the Orange, Black and White teams, with Team Black emerging victorious. To cap off the event, the players launched Ducks swag into the crowd.

“The skills competition at the end was fun,” said Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe. “We had a little competition there between the three teams. So, for us, it was great, and we just had fun doing it…It was a special experience, so we're just really excited to be a part of it.”

Added Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, “Just seeing the energy and passion that the kids all brought, the practice was really cool, and the skills competition there was awesome for us to be a part of.”