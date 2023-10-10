News Feed

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

The Ducks have claimed left wing Ross Johnston on waivers from the New York Islanders. 
 
Johnston, 29 (2/18/94), has appeared in 134 career NHL games with the Islanders, earning 9-15=24 points and 283 penalty minutes (PIM) from 2015-23. He also skated in five Stanley Cup Playoff contests, collecting a +1 rating and 12 PIM, helping the Islanders to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.  
 
The 6-5, 234-pound forward recorded two assists (0-2=2) and 3 PIM in 16 games in 2022-23. Originally signed by the Islanders as an undrafted free agent March 31, 2015, Johnston also recorded 12-18=30 points with 327 PIM in 141 career American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. 
 
A native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Johnston spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Moncton, Victoriaville and Charlottetown, earning 42-49=91 points with 414 PIM in 195 games from 2011-15.