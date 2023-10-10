Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

The Ducks have claimed left wing Ross Johnston on waivers from the New York Islanders.



Johnston, 29 (2/18/94), has appeared in 134 career NHL games with the Islanders, earning 9-15=24 points and 283 penalty minutes (PIM) from 2015-23. He also skated in five Stanley Cup Playoff contests, collecting a +1 rating and 12 PIM, helping the Islanders to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.



The 6-5, 234-pound forward recorded two assists (0-2=2) and 3 PIM in 16 games in 2022-23. Originally signed by the Islanders as an undrafted free agent March 31, 2015, Johnston also recorded 12-18=30 points with 327 PIM in 141 career American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.



A native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Johnston spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Moncton, Victoriaville and Charlottetown, earning 42-49=91 points with 414 PIM in 195 games from 2011-15.