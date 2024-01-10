Ducks Claim Defenseman Lindstrom on Waivers from Montreal

2023-24_ADHC_RosterUpdates_1920x1080

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Lindstrom, 25 (10/20/98), has scored a career-high three goals with 3-1=4 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with Montreal this season. The 6-2, 194-pound defenseman has recorded 5-24=29 points and 62 PIM in 142 career games with Montreal (2023-24) and Detroit (2019-23). In 2021-22 with Detroit, he set career highs in points (1-12=13), assists, appearances (63), blocked shots (77) and hits (59).

Originally selected by Detroit in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Lindstrom has also appeared in four games with the Laval Rocket this season, Montreal’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Lindstrom has earned eight assists in 62 career AHL games with Laval and Grand Rapids.

A native of Ostervala, Sweden, Lindstrom helped Frolunda to Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and Champions Hockey League championships in 2018-19, scoring  3-3=6 points with 50 PIM in 40 regular-season SHL contests. He helped Sweden to a silver medal at the 2018 World Junior Championship, earning one assist in the tournament.

