Ducks Assign Nesterenko to San Diego

Ducks announced today that they assigned left wing Nikita Nesterenko to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nesterenko, 24 (9/10/2001), recorded 1-8=9 points in 29 games with the Ducks this season, including a career-high four primary assists in his first career multi-point outing, Oct. 23 at Boston. In 61 career NHL games with Anaheim, Nesterenko has recorded 7-10=17 points with 10 penalty minutes (PIM).

The 6-2, 203-pound forward scored 4-2=6 points in 20 games with Anaheim and 13-21=34 points in 50 AHL games with San Diego last season. Nesterenko has recorded 29-42=71 points with a +7 rating and 74 PIM in 120 career AHL games with San Diego.

Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native collected 28-49=77 points with a +25 rating and 86 PIM in 93 care4er NCAA games with Boston College from 2020-23.