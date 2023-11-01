News Feed

Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Preview: Ducks Aim for Perfect Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Vatrano Gets Another Hat Trick as Ducks Win Third Straight

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus

A Closer Look: Max Jones

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes

A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

Dostal Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, who led rookie netminders with four wins in five appearances (4-1-0, 2.79 GAA, .921 SV%) and accounted for all but one of the team’s five total victories (5-4-0, 10 points), has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October.
 
Dostal edged Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (3-2-0, 1.89 GAA, .942 SV%), Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (2-5—7 in 8 GP), Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (4 2—6 in 9 GP) and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Bobby Brink (2-4—6 in 8 GP) for the honor.
 
Dostal, who also topped rookie goaltenders in saves (151) and shots against (164), made at least 25 stops in all five of his appearances, including a trio of 30-save outings: Oct. 15 vs. CAR (32 SV), Oct. 24 at CBJ (35 SV) and Oct. 30 at PIT (33 SV). The latter performance featured Dostal denying 33 of 35 shots in 40:00 of relief as Anaheim rallied from a third-period deficit to win its final game of the month.
 
The 23-year-old Dostal, who was selected by the Ducks in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has played in 28 career NHL contests, compiling a 9-13-3 record, 3.50 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He is the first Anaheim player to earn “Rookie of the Month” honors since Trevor Zegras in December 2021 and the first Ducks goaltender to claim the award since John Gibson in December 2015.

- From NHL Public Relations