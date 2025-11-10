Carlsson Named One of the NHL's 'Three Stars' of the Week

Ducks center Leo Carlsson has been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 9, along with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-6—10 in three contests to move into first place in both the Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy races while propelling the League-leading Avalanche (10-1-5, 25 points) to a perfect week. He posted one assist in a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 4. MacKinnon then compiled 2-2—4, his 30th career game with at least four points, in a 9-1 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 8. He capped the week with 2-3—5, his 11th career five-point effort, in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 9. MacKinnon became the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history with at least four points on consecutive days, joining Marian Stastny (Oct. 20-21, 1982: 5-3—8 w/ QUE), as well as the second NHL player in the past 25 years to achieve the feat for any team, after Sebastian Aho (Dec. 27-28, 2023: 1-7—8 w/ CAR). The 30-year-old MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, paces the NHL with 14 goals and 29 points through 16 total games this season (14-15—29). The 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who has points in nine straight outings dating to Oct. 23 (8-11—19), also ranks among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength points (1st; 21), shots on goal (1st; 71), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 9), even-strength assists (t-2nd; 12), plus/minus (t-3rd; +13), power-play goals (t-5th; 5) and assists (t-6th; 15).

SECOND STAR – CONNOR BEDARD, C, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Bedard placed second with 3-7—10 in four appearances to lift the Blackhawks (8-5-3, 19 points) into third place in the Central Division via a trio of wins. He assisted on Chicago’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken Nov. 3. Bedard then registered 1-1—2 in a 5-2 triumph against his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 5. He followed that with 1-3—4, his fourth career four-point performance, in a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames Nov. 7. At 20 years, 113 days, Bedard became the 11th-youngest player in NHL history accumulate 150 career points – a list topped by Sidney Crosby (19 years, 130 days w/ PIT). He added 1-2—3 in a 5-1 win versus the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 9 to extend his point streak to eight games dating to Oct. 26 (7-11—18), one shy of his career high set from Dec. 21, 2024 – Jan. 10, 2025 (4-8—12 in 9 GP). Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, ranks third in the NHL with 9-16—25 through 16 total contests this season. The 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy winner also sits among the League leaders in assists (t-3rd; 16), even-strength points (t-4th; 17) and even-strength assists (5th; 11).

THIRD STAR – LEO CARLSSON, C, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Carlsson, who collected multiple points in each of his four outings, recorded 5-4—9 and a pair of game-winning goals to help the Pacific Division-leading Ducks (11-3-1, 23 points) stretch their winning streak to seven games dating to Oct. 28 – their longest since Oct. 31 – Nov. 16, 2021 (8 GP). Carlsson began the week with two assists in a 7-3 victory against the Florida Panthers Nov. 4, followed by 1-1—2 (including the decisive goal while shorthanded) in a 7-5 triumph over the Dallas Stars Nov. 6. He then notched 2-1—3 (capped by the lone assist on Jacob Trouba’s overtime winner) in a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 8 before scoring two more times (highlighted by his third winner of the season) in a 4-1 decision versus the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 9. The 20-year-old Carlsson, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft behind Bedard, has compiled 8-11--19 during a 10-game point streak dating to Oct. 21 to move into second place in the NHL with 10-15—25 overall this season (15 GP). He and Bedard now rank among the fastest players, age 20 or younger, in League history to reach the 25-point mark in a given campaign.