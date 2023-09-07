News Feed

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor

Ducks Sign Defenseman Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Dostal to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Sign Groulx to One-Year Contract Extension

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

MicrosoftTeams-image (147)

The Ducks will visit Angel Stadium for “Ducks Night” on Friday, Sept. 8th vs. the Cleveland Guardians. The night will feature pregame and in-game activities involving the Angels and Ducks, with appearances by current Ducks players Lukas Dostal, Cam Fowler, Max Jones, Alex Killorn, Mason McTavish, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, and Frank Vatrano as well as Wild Wing and the Ducks Power Players.

Prior to the game, Ducks players will take their own batting practice while wearing co-branded Ducks and Angels hats. They will be on the field for Angels batting practice, and members of the Ducks will throw out the honorary first pitches. A Ducks player will be interviewed during the Angels Live pregame broadcast, and others will join the Bally Sports West and AM830 broadcasts live throughout the game. The Sports Lodge with Roger Lodge will air interviews with Ducks players beginning at 3 p.m.

In-game entertainment will be Ducks-themed and fans can visit the center field patio to enjoy Anaheim Ducks games, a photobooth, and more.

Throughout the evening, the hashtag #DucksNight can be used by fans to interact with the teams as both the Angels and Ducks post content from the night on team social media pages. The center field patio will be all things Anaheim Ducks with games, a photobooth, and more.

Upon entering the stadium, the first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mike Trout Hockey Jersey presented by Bally Sports West, featuring the co-branded Angels/Ducks logo as well as an Angels logo on one sleeve and Ducks logo on the other. Fans in attendance can also stop by the Angel Stadium Team Store to purchase exclusive co-branded Ducks and Angels hats, t-shirts, and more.

The Ducks will host Angels Night at Honda Center Tuesday, Jan. 23 as the Ducks face off against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.).