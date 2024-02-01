Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League to Host 12th Annual ADHSHL All-Star Games on Sunday, Feb. 4

The Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) will host the 12th annual ADHSHL All-Star Games this Sunday, Feb. 4 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena.

117 players representing 28 ADHSHL schools, including schools from Las Vegas, Orange County, San Diego County and Stockton (San Joaquin County) will participate. The ADHSHL All-Star selections were honored on the video board at Honda Center on Jan. 21 as the Ducks faced off against the New York Rangers. For the full list of ADHSHL All-Star selections, visit this link.

All three All-Star games will be played at FivePoint Arena beginning with puck drop for Junior Varsity (noon), Varsity (2 p.m.) and Senior (4:30 p.m.). Participants will have the opportunity to participate in skills competitions during intermissions. The Ducks will provide all athletes participating with special All-Star jerseys and socks.

Admission to the 12th annual ADHSHL All-Star Games is open to the public, free of charge. Games will also be streamed live for free on CIH Media for fans who cannot make the event.

The ADHSHL has grown from one to the current 55 teams since the program’s launch in 2008. The Santa Margarita Eagles won the 2013, 2018 and 2019 USA Hockey Varsity High School Championship (also Finalists in 2015). In addition, seven local teams affiliated with the Ducks programs won California State Championships in 2015 with three additional teams winning the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association Championships. In 2021, the Capistrano Coyotes were a Finalist in the Division 2 National Championship.

Four players from the ADHSHL have been drafted by NHL teams, including Slava Demin (Los Alamitos High School, fourth round in 2018 to Vegas), Ryan Johnson (Santa Margarita High School, first round in 2019 to Buffalo), Emmett Croteau (St. John Bosco, sixth round in 2022 to Montreal) and Sam Harris (La Jolla Country Day, fifth round in 2023 to Montreal).

Anaheim Ducks alumni Kevin Bieksa serves on the coaching staff for the Fairmont high school Varsity team while Jason Marshall is the assistant coach for Santa Margarita Catholic high school. Additionally, Ducks assistant coach, Craig Johnson, was head coach of Santa Margarita during its championship window.

The ADHSHL consists of five divisions, which includes Varsity Division 1, Varsity Division 2, Varsity Division 3, and Junior Varsity Harbor and Lincoln Conferences. Over 950 high school athletes registered for the 2023-24 season, which featured weekly games at various rink locations operated by The Rinks & Great Park Ice including Anaheim ICE, Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena, Icetown Carlsbad, Lakewood ICE and San Diego Ice Arena.

As the ADHSHL continues to grow, the Anaheim Ducks will continue to provide support to the league and its teams. For more information and game schedules, visit ADHSHL.com.