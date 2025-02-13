A Closer Look: Olen Zellweger

At just 21 years of age, Olen Zellweger has emerged into one of the Ducks' best young defensemen and a fan favorite in Orange Country. Selected by Anaheim 34th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Zellweger has four goals, nine assists and a +2 rating (tied for second on the team) in 41 games this season.
The native of Calgary has also established himself as one of the hardest-working players on the team, a hockey junkie who is frequently the last to leave the ice during practice and warmups.
Nickname: Zell or Zelly
Favorite hockey moment: First NHL goal and winning World Junior gold with Team Canada
Favorite off-day activity: Going to the beach
Favorite musical group: Nickelback
Favorite TV show: Don't watch TV
Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A pro fisher
Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Scott Niedermayer
Favorite video games: NHL, Fortnite
Favorite cheat meal: Ice cream
One food you will not eat: I'll eat anything
Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Playing in front of the fans and the intensity of the games
Something fans would never guess about you: I like to wake surf in the summer
Go-to karaoke song: A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey
Favorite animal: Eagle
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Didn't get in trouble
Heroes growing up: Parents
If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you? Radko Gudas
Phone's screensaver/background photo: Ducks locker room
Most-used emoji: Laughing face