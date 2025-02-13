A Closer Look: Olen Zellweger

At just 21 years of age, Olen Zellweger has emerged into one of the Ducks' best young defensemen and a fan favorite in Orange Country. Selected by Anaheim 34th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Zellweger has four goals, nine assists and a +2 rating (tied for second on the team) in 41 games this season.

The native of Calgary has also established himself as one of the hardest-working players on the team, a hockey junkie who is frequently the last to leave the ice during practice and warmups.

Nickname: Zell or Zelly

Favorite hockey moment: First NHL goal and winning World Junior gold with Team Canada

Favorite off-day activity: Going to the beach

Favorite musical group: Nickelback

Favorite TV show: Don't watch TV

Celebrity crush: Margot Robbie

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A pro fisher

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Scott Niedermayer

Favorite video games: NHL, Fortnite

Favorite cheat meal: Ice cream

One food you will not eat: I'll eat anything

Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Playing in front of the fans and the intensity of the games

Something fans would never guess about you: I like to wake surf in the summer

Go-to karaoke song: A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

Favorite animal: Eagle

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Didn't get in trouble

Heroes growing up: Parents

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which teammate would you want there with you? Radko Gudas

Phone's screensaver/background photo: Ducks locker room

Most-used emoji: Laughing face