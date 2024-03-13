Wotherspoon and Willman Recalled | BLOG

Both players will travel to Dallas to meet the Devils on the road

WotherspoonWillman

The Devils have recalled defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon and forward Max Willman from the Utica Comets (AHL). Both players will meet the team in Dallas, the first of three stops on the Devils road trip out west.

Wotherspoon has played 54 games for the Comets this season and through that span he has four goals and 15 assists for 19 points. The defenseman has spent the last three seasons with the Comets.

Willman has played for both the Devils and Comets this season. With Utica, Willman has 11 goals and 10 assists through 31 games played. With New Jersey, Willman has played 13 games and has a goal and an assist for two points. His most recent game in the NHL was on Feb. 6.

More News

Hatakka Recalled to Devils | BLOG

Three-Game Road Trip Awaits Devils | NOTEBOOK

Devils to Participate in Global Series | BLOG

The 5 Best Czech Devils of All-Time | STAN'S STORIES

Devils Comeback Falls Short, Lose 3-1 in New York | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Activated from IR | BLOG

Devils Acquire Legare | RELEASE

The New Guys | FEATURE 

Allen, Kahkonen Participate in First Practice | NOTEBOOK

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

Devils Homestand Concludes with Loss to Carolina | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Hurricanes 4

Devils Use Deadline to Setup Summer Splash | COLUMN

Devils Acquire Kahkonen from San Jose | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2026 4th Round Pick from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Goaltender Allen from Montreal | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2nd-, 3rd-Round Draft Picks from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Hats Off to Timo | GAME STORY