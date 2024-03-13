Wotherspoon and Willman Recalled | BLOG

The Devils have recalled defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon and forward Max Willman from the Utica Comets (AHL). Both players will meet the team in Dallas, the first of three stops on the Devils road trip out west.

Wotherspoon has played 54 games for the Comets this season and through that span he has four goals and 15 assists for 19 points. The defenseman has spent the last three seasons with the Comets.

Willman has played for both the Devils and Comets this season. With Utica, Willman has 11 goals and 10 assists through 31 games played. With New Jersey, Willman has played 13 games and has a goal and an assist for two points. His most recent game in the NHL was on Feb. 6.