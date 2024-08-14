Wendt's Whirlwind April | FEATURE

Over the next two and a half weeks Wendt would get his first taste of pro hockey, playing five games for the Comets and contributing a goal and an assist in that span for his first pro points. Wendt didn’t know many players, coaches, or staff members entering the Devils organization; however, he immediately felt at home with the Comets during the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

“The players and the coaches,” Wendt said stood out when joining the Comets. “Coming in there I didn’t know what to expect, I’m the younger guy and the rookie just playing a couple of games. I wasn’t sure how they were going to react and respond but it ended up being great and all the guys were awesome, super cool, welcoming, great advice, and they helped me with my first game and the next few after that so it was awesome.”

On the ice, Wendt felt he could quickly adjust and adapt to professional hockey and the increased level of play.

“Didn’t notice too much,” Wendt explained about the differences in play. “Obviously everything’s a little better, quicker, faster. Guys are stronger, a little older too, more consistent, so it’s just the minor details I noticed were stepping up a notch. Definitely something that I could handle and I thought I did well. So it was a great experience and I didn’t think it was too overwhelming and I jumped right in and started playing right away.”