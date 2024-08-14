Wendt's Whirlwind April | FEATURE

The Devils prospect reflects on his first taste of professional hockey

WendtBlog Aug15
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

TAKEAWAYS

  • Following his season at Western Michigan University, Dylan Wendt signed a contract with the Devils and immediately went to play for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets
  • Wendt played five professional games to end his season and quickly adapted thanks to his college hockey career that helped him prepare
  • Wendt is taking what he learned about pro hockey from this season and is focused on rounding out his game this offseason

                         ——————————————————————————————————

Early April was a whirlwind for Dylan Wendt. One minute he’s a college student playing hockey for Western Michigan University, the next he’s signing a professional contract with the New Jersey Devils. From there he quickly joined the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League and played for his first professional hockey game three days later.

“I was a college kid one day and the next I was flying out, getting ready to play a hockey game in the AHL,” Wendt recounted. “It was crazy experience. So many things could happen at the end of the year but trying to stay focused at the season that we had, being in the tournament and all that. A lot came onto the page there right away (after the season). It was crazy but I handled it well, it was a great experience, and I loved every minute of it.”

Over the next two and a half weeks Wendt would get his first taste of pro hockey, playing five games for the Comets and contributing a goal and an assist in that span for his first pro points. Wendt didn’t know many players, coaches, or staff members entering the Devils organization; however, he immediately felt at home with the Comets during the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

“The players and the coaches,” Wendt said stood out when joining the Comets. “Coming in there I didn’t know what to expect, I’m the younger guy and the rookie just playing a couple of games. I wasn’t sure how they were going to react and respond but it ended up being great and all the guys were awesome, super cool, welcoming, great advice, and they helped me with my first game and the next few after that so it was awesome.”

On the ice, Wendt felt he could quickly adjust and adapt to professional hockey and the increased level of play.

“Didn’t notice too much,” Wendt explained about the differences in play. “Obviously everything’s a little better, quicker, faster. Guys are stronger, a little older too, more consistent, so it’s just the minor details I noticed were stepping up a notch. Definitely something that I could handle and I thought I did well. So it was a great experience and I didn’t think it was too overwhelming and I jumped right in and started playing right away.”

Dylan Wendt speaks at Devils Development Camp

A significant reason why Wendt was able to move up to the professional level was a strong basis of development with playing college hockey.

“It gets you ready to go (to the professional level), Wendt explained. “There’s not a whole bunch of games so you really work hard in practice, get the finer details down, and really love the game. When you go and play maximum 35 games, you’re itching to play games and get out there so every time you can step on the ice you’re grateful, you’re ready to go.”

First professional games, check. Wendt will spend the rest of the offseason preparing for a chance to prove himself in training camp as he continues his career in the Devils organization.

“I’m glad I got my toes wet there in pro hockey, kind of knowing what to expect (moving forward),” Wendt shared. “It gives you things and little details to work on. (I’m working on) speed, strength, work on the shot always. You’re never good enough at something so I’m just trying to round the game out the best I can and just keep working.”

Related

Devils Sign NCAA's Dylan Wendt | RELEASE

More News

Devils Re-Sign Forward Nolan Foote | RELEASE

Get to Know: Louhivaara | FEATURE

Hischier, Siegenthaler Play in World's Highest Hockey Game | FEATURE

Salminen Takes the Road Less Traveled | FEATURE

Vilen Talks AHL Adjustment and Personal Game | FEATURE

Edwards Talks Injury, Frozen Four and Progress | FEATURE

Squires Chats Progress and Goals | FEATURE

Devils Announce Hockey Operations Hirings | RELEASE

Diotte's Big Season Concludes with Pro Contract | FEATURE

Devils to Participate in 2024 Rookie Tournament | BLOG

Daws Inks to 2-Year Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Casey Gears Up for Jump to Pros | FEATURE

Silayev Possesses Unique Blend of Attributes | FEATURE

Haula on NHL Tonight: 'You'll See a Very Motivated Devils Group Next Year" | FEATURE

Ramsay: 'It's Easy to Believe In' Nemec | FEATURE 

Catching Up with Malek | FEATURE

Hatakka Re-Signs with Devils on 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

Guest Coaches Gain Insight at Devils Camp | FEATURE