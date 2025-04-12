Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

Despite building a 2-0 lead, Devils fall 4-2 to Pittsburgh

PIT NJD Game Story
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils built an early 2-0 lead, including scoring the opening goal in 15 seconds, but surrendered four unanswered goals in a 4-2 setback to Pittsburgh at Prudential Center on Friday night.

Erik Haula opened the scoring in 15 seconds and six minutes later Ondrej Palat extended the Devils’ lead.

Evgeni Malkin got the Penguins on the board and Valtteri Puustinen tied the game at 2-2 65 seconds into the second period. Sidney Crosby’s power-play goal in the third period proved to be the game-winner while Bryan Rust added an empty-netter.

LOOK BACK
POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... COMING SOON

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils were looking for a response game following an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday. It took all of 15 seconds for the Devils to show that they would respond the right way.

Forward Erik Haula tallied his 10th goal of the season to give New Jersey an early, early 1-0 lead. Six minutes later Ondrej Palat would pick up his 15th goal of the season with a shin pad deflection to make it 2-0. And just like that, the Devils were off and running.

• With the Devils leading 2-0, Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made two great saves that allowed Pittsburgh to get back in the game. First, he denied Dawson Mercer from point blank at the crease. Then he did a split pad save on Palat on a one-timer. Had the Devils scored on either of those and taken a 3-0 lead, perhaps this game is a blowout. Instead the Penguins were able to claw back with a couple of goals and tie it at 2-2.

• Special teams determined this game for Pittsburgh. The Penguins scored two power play goals and it was almost three as Evgeni Malkin’s goal came seconds after a power play expired.

• Haula made a great read on his game-opening goal. Brett Pesce made a nice chip off the glass beyond a pinching Penguins defenseman Conor Timmins. With the pinch, Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust tried to fill the D gap. Haula recognized that and busted up ice to get ahead of Rust for a breakaway. Instead of playing it as a 2-on-1, Erik Karlsson cheated on Mercer, who easily flipped the puck to Haula for the breakaway. From there, Haula buried high blocker side.

• Palat picked up his second goal in the past seven games while cutting to the net. Former Penguin Cody Glass recorded a point against his old employer when his shot went off the shin pad of Palat and past Tristan Jarry for the goal.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils finish a 5-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the NY Islanders at Prudential Center. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

All-Time Devils' Greatest Games | STAN'S LISTS

Devils Fail to Clinch, Lose to Boston | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 7, Devils 2

Following His Lead | FEATURE

Devils Practice Prior to Facing the Bruins | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Return of WWE Night | PRESS RELEASE

Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

Historical WWE Main Events in New Jersey | FEATURE

Magic Marky | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Take You Behind the Scenes | BLOG