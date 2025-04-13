Devils Prospects Lose in Frozen Four Final | BLOG

shane lachance

Two Devils prospects, forward Shane LaChance and goalie Mikhail Yegorov, lost in the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship Game as their club, Boston University, suffered a 6-2 setback to Western Michigan at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday night.

LaChance, 21, scored a power-play goal in the second period to cut the Broncos’ lead to 3-2 after fighting for a loose puck in the crease.

Yegorov stopped 22 of 27 shots in the losing effort.

Yegorov, 19, was selected by the Devils in the second round (49th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-5 180-pound netminder completed his freshman campaign by going 11-6-1 and helping the Terriers earn a berth in the National Title Game.

LaChance, BU’s captain, was acquired by New Jersey in a trade with Edmonton as part of a three-team trade that included Boston on March 4, 2025. The 6-foot-5 218-pound power forward finished his sophomore season with 12 goals and 30 points in 40 contests.

LaChance was originally drafted by Edmonton in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. His father, Scott, is a former NHL player with the NY Islanders, Montreal, Vancouver and Columbus. He is currently the Devils’ Head of U.S. Scouting.

mikhail yegorov

