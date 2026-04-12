The 'Jersey' Jersey Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It's been quite a run.

Since debuting in the 2021–22 season, the “Jersey” jersey has delivered no shortage of memorable moments. From big performances to some genuinely funny scenes off the ice, it’s carved out a unique place over the years.

It’s also been the backdrop for some truly iconic photos, that have been etched into your brain (you know the one I'm talking about!).

So, as the jersey makes its final appearance tonight before heading into retirement, it’s time to take a look back at its history, and some of the moments that defined its run.