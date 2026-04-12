The 'Jersey' Jersey Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

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By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

It's been quite a run.

Since debuting in the 2021–22 season, the “Jersey” jersey has delivered no shortage of memorable moments. From big performances to some genuinely funny scenes off the ice, it’s carved out a unique place over the years.

It’s also been the backdrop for some truly iconic photos, that have been etched into your brain (you know the one I'm talking about!). 

So, as the jersey makes its final appearance tonight before heading into retirement, it’s time to take a look back at its history, and some of the moments that defined its run.

1- The Unveil

Devils fans had long been calling for a third, black jersey, and I was delivered – at least in concept - in Nov. 2021.

On Nov. 23, 2021, the Devils unveiled the jersey and the story of its creation... but they'd have to wait to see it all come together on the ice.

The state. The people. The next era.

2 - The Debut

On Dec. 8, 2021, the Jersey jersey made its official debut in a game, a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. 

The first player to score a goal in the Jersey jersey? 

Jesper Bratt.

3 - The Hat Trick

If this list were in order of great moments, this one would be at the very top. 

Nico Hischier's first career hat trick. 

It came in the Jersey jersey on Nov. 26, 2024, against the Nashville Predators. It was a monster of a performance from the Devils captain, who scored not only his first hat trick, but it was a natural hat trick as well, with all three goals in the second period, which put the Devils up 4-1, before winning the game 5-2. 

Lets relive it!

NSH@NJD: Hischier has a hat trick against the Predators

4 - The 'Hat' hat

They heard the jokes, the word 'Jersey' on an actual jersey. But the joke was really on everyone else, because it turned into an incredible opportunity for the club. 

The Devils leaned into the moment and introduced the 'HAT' hat.

BlackJersey-72

Which first appeared on Dougie Hamilton's head. Here's a behind-the-scenes photo I took of the original photo being taken...

Hat Hat Nashville

5 - The Big 'Hat' hat

Then there’s the social fun of the jersey, and its offshoots provided: The jumbo Hat hat. 

Score a hat trick? Put this bad boy on for your interviews. So, even if you aren't playing in the third jersey, it still had an opportunity to make an appearance.

6 - It Didn't Stop There

Remember this one? 

Then, Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood leaned into the moment, too, with this addition to his mask.

Screenshot 2026-04-12 at 9.30.46 AM

7 - An Iconic Photo

Yes, I see all the social posts about this picture, and what it means to a lot of the fanbase. The two cornerstones of the franchise embrace after a big win. 

I need not say anything else. So iconic it is, it's been plastered up on the upper concourse at Prudential Center as a mural.

BlackJersey-53

8 - Another Great Moment

This iconic photo, a Dougie Hamilton overtime celebration with the bubble on his helmet, came after Hamilton's overtime winning goal against the St. Louis Blues.

BlackJersey-55

9 - Not Just the Jersey

It's not just the players who make a switch when they put away their home red jersey's for the Jersey jersey, but everything around Prudential switches too.

The whole theme of the game changes, including a specific pregame video.

Watch the video that plays before the Devils hit the ice at the black jersey contests.

10 - Nemo in OT

This was an awesome overtime moment in the alternates.

Left side, right handed shooter. 

Perfect position.

How about this great OT moment where Nico Hischier connected with Simon Nemec in overtime. 

A beauty.

And the photos of the moment were too.

BlackJersey-4

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