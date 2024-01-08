Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' to Support Devils Youth Foundation | FEATURE 

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center will host their annual “Devils Sweep the Deck Gala,” the team’s signature annual fundraising event benefitting the Devils Youth Foundation, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This marquee celebration transforms the Devils’ home ice into a professional curling rink, and the arena floor into a casino lounge. Gala attendees will have the opportunity to curl alongside Devils current players and alumni. All curlers and guests are invited to partake in poker, roulette, craps and more at the event’s casino section, wherein all chips won can be exchanged for a chance to win one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment experiences. Additionally, the night will include musical performances by the Newark Arts High School Latin Band and fan-favorite Devils DJ, TJ.

Following the main event, there will be an exclusive VIP After Party, sponsored by Prudential Financial, in the new Prudential Lounge from 8:30-10 p.m. including snacks, cocktails, live entertainment and scenery reflective of the “Apres Ski” vibe.

Captain Nico Hischier, Alternate Captains Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes, and the entire Devils’ team will be on hand, along with Devils’ legends Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Bruce Driver and more. The night will also include upscale “ski lodge” food and drink available for all guests, a silent auction and locker room photo opportunity. For more information, individual or group tickets, sponsorship opportunities for the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala or to donate, go to devilsyouthfoundation.org/sweep-the-deck. To support the Foundation and Gala on social media, follow Devils Youth Foundation on Instagram at @devilsyouthfoundation, using the hashtag #DevilsSweepTheDeck and #NJDevils.

“We are excited to once again host our signature charity event as we continue to use our New Jesey Devils and Prudential Center platforms to positively impact communities throughout New Jersey,” said Allison Blitzer, Chair of Devils Youth Foundation. “This annual celebration allows us to not only raise funds as part of our mission of providing life-changing experiences for our youth, but also creates a fun and unique environment where our players and members of the organization can interact with our generous donors and passionate fans.”

All proceeds from the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala benefit the Devils Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. In just four years, the Devils Youth Foundation, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center have contributed almost $3 million in philanthropic and programmatic support to dozens of non-profit organizations across New Jersey and New York including: Hockey in New Jersey, Ice Hockey in Harlem, the Coalition for Health Equity, the United Community Corporation, Oasis, Playworks, Jazz House Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Newark, Newark Community Street Team, New City Kids, Newark Day Center, Arts Ed Newark, Special Olympics New Jersey, Community Foodbank of NJ, La Casa de Don Pedro, GreenLight Newark, Save the Music, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our wonderful corporate partners for helping us to make the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala a huge success year after year,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “We also thank our dedicated sponsor Prudential Financial for the exclusive ‘VIP After Party’ experience in the intimate setting of the new Prudential Lounge.”

Other corporate partners include: Allied Beverage Group, Levy, Davis Polk, Fanatics, Elevate Sports Ventures, Ticketmaster, Integrated Media Technologies, Verizon, Bank of America, Phelps Construction, ADP, Helix Wireless, ANC, StageRight, Sun Capital Partners, Inc., Glaze Donuts, BMW, AJ Tickets, United Airlines, Clover Sport, New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Mars Wrigley, and Halmar.