Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG

Siegenthaler IR
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

This morning the New Jersey Devils announced that Jonas Siegenthaler has been placed on Injured Reserve with a broken foot after he blocked a shot against Vancouver on Saturday night. 

In addition, the club has recalled two played from the Utica Comets, forward Shane Bowers and defenseman Cal Foote will join the Devils at practice on Tuesday. 

Bowers has played 29 games with the Comets this season registering six goals and one assist. The 24-year-old has played 203 American Hockey League games over the past six seasons with 27 goals and 36 assists. Selected No. 28 overall by the Ottawa Senators, Bowers made his NHL debut on Nov. 10,  2022, with the Colorado Avalanche. 

Foote has played 24 games with Utica this season, his first in the Devils system. Last year he appeared in 26 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and another 24 Nashville Predators.

