The New Jersey Devils announced this afternoon that Akira Schmid has been recalled from Utica (AHL) and will join the team tonight in New Jersey for their game against the Seattle Kraken.

Schmid arrives in New Jersey after goaltender Vitek Vanecek was unable to participate in the morning skate. Vanecek, head coach Lindy Ruff announced, is out with illness and a lower-body injury sustained on Saturday night in Carolina.