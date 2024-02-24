Schmid Recalled from AHL; Poulter Assigned | BLOG

GettyImages-1791301143
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced this afternoon that Akira Schmid has been recalled from Utica (AHL).

Schmid played on Friday night with the Utica Comets against the Syracuse Crunch, stopping 17 of 19 shots in a 2-1 setback. He has a 5-7-1 record in 15 appearances this season for the Devils with a 3.26 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. In 13 appearances with Utica, Schmid is 3-6-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.

Poulter did not see any game action during his time with the Devils. He's 14-7-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .908 save percentage for the Comets.

